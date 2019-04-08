NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»sport

Away form not becoming a mental hurdle for Arsenal, insists Sokratis

Monday, April 08, 2019 - 06:11 PM

Defender Sokratis Papastathopoulos insists Arsenal do not have a mental issue with their away form but accepts they have to be more competitive if they want to break their woeful run.

The Gunners slipped to a 1-0 defeat at Everton as they conceded in a 15th consecutive top-flight away game for the first time since February 1985.

They have won just once on the road in the league, at relegated Huddersfield, since late November but Sokratis denied it was becoming something of a mental hurdle.

Arsenal have won only one of their past nine away matches in the Premier League (Peter Byrne/PA)

“I don’t think so because if you see big teams like United and Chelsea they also lost a lot of points,” he said.

“It is very difficult. We are in the Premier League and the other teams are strong.

“I don’t have a reason. Other teams are the same, some days good, some days bad. We have to improve and look towards the next game.

Arsenal were beaten 1-0 at Goodison Park (Peter Byrne/PA)

“But I think we didn’t have the same fight (as Everton) so we didn’t win a lot of battles and we conceded a goal which was a little bit easy.”

The fight for a top-four place remains in their own hands but they will have to do without Sokratis for the away game at Watford and the visit of Crystal Palace as a 10th booking of the season means he will serve a two-match suspension.

“Of course (it is frustrating). I like to play every game, to be there to help the team but it is not in my hands,” he added.

“I hope that Laurent Koscielny (injured for the trip to Goodison Park) is coming back.

“We need to win at least another four games and then we will see if we are in the top four.”

- Press Association

More on this topic

Arsenal up to third after routine win over Newcastle

Arsenal boss Emery holds fellow Spaniard Benitez in high esteem

Reiss Nelson reflects on German education as Hoffenheim loan deal nears the end

Aubameyang brace sends Arsenal into Europa League last eight

KEYWORDS

Sokratis PapastathopoulosPremier LeagueArsenalEvertonEverton vs ArsenalGoodison Park

More in this Section

Limerick sell naming rights to Gaelic Grounds in LIT partnership

GAA podcast: Clubs take centre stage plus GAA's LA story

GAA podcast: Clubs take centre stage plus GAA's LA story

Joey Carbery 'highly unlikely' to face Saracens in Champions Cup semi-final


Lifestyle

From struggling troubadour to chart-topper: David Gray takes to Bórd Gais Energy Theatre stage

4 experts share their top tips for making your garden look gorgeous while helping wildlife too

Opening Lines: Amongst us stupid people, I think finally weeds are having a moment

Appliance of Science: Do we have a poor sense of smell?

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, April 06, 2019

    • 4
    • 9
    • 10
    • 34
    • 35
    • 46
    • 11

Full Lotto draw results »