Avondale United back in cup final after four-year absence

After an absence of four years, FAI Intermediate Cup specialists Avondale United are back in the final after booking their place in the Aviva Stadium decider with a 2-0 victory over Rockmount in yesterday’s semi-final at Avondale Park

Avondale contested five finals from 2010 to 2014, losing the first one before going on to win the next four. However, only one Munster Senior League side in Cobh Wanderers have only reached the final since.

Rockmount haven’t reached the final since winning the cup in 2008, but their wait will have to go on after Avondale just shaded this one in front of a big crowd yesterday.

Ken Bruton’s side got off to the best possible start as Mark O’Sullivan had them in front within 10 minutes when he headed home Ryan Hogan’s deep cross.

O’Sullivan was forced off injured soon afterwards and Avondale were reduced to 10 men midway through the second half when Josh O’Shea received a second yellow card.

However, Rockmount couldn’t make their numerical advantage count and a well marshalled Avondale rear-guard limited their MSL rivals to a few half chances.

Danny O’Connell made the game safe deep into injury with a superb individual effort, which set up a final date with old foes Crumlin United.

Strangely enough, this will be Avondale’s first time meeting a team from outside Cork in this season’s competition, having defeated Leeside, Fermoy, Mayfield United, Cobh Wanderers, Midleton and now Rockmount.

A late Jake Donnelly goal saw Crumlin United knock out the holders Maynooth University Town 3-2 in Maynooth on Friday night.