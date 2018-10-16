Home»Sport

Australian anti-doping authority defends Bolt drug test request

Tuesday, October 16, 2018 - 11:19 AM

Australia’s anti-doping authority has defended its decision to test Usain Bolt after the former Olympic sprint champion questioned why he had been selected while he is on trial with A-League club Central Coast Mariners.

The eight-time gold medallist reacted with surprise after receiving a notice for a drugs test on Monday, just days after scoring his first goals in a friendly for the club.

In a video posted on Instagram story, Bolt said: “I asked the lady, ‘Why am I getting drug tested when I haven’t signed for a club yet?’ and she said they told her I’m an elite athlete so I have to get tested.”

While Australian Sports Anti-Doping Authority (ASADA) refused to discuss Bolt’s case specifically it pointed out the Jamaican fell within their remit.

“ASADA cannot discuss specific testing missions,” said a statement.

“Effective testing programs are critical to protect the integrity of sport and the right of athletes to compete on a level playing field.”

Australia’s national anti-doping scheme applies to any athlete who is competing in a sport which has an anti-doping policy, as Football Federation Australia (FFA) does.

Rule 25 of FFA’s national anti-doping policy 2015 states the policy applies to all participants, including athletes “registered with, compete, train or trial with any club, team, association or league involved in our sport”.- Press Association


