News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Australia and New Zealand to co-host 2023 Women’s World Cup

Australia and New Zealand to co-host 2023 Women’s World Cup
By Press Association
Thursday, June 25, 2020 - 05:11 PM

Australia and New Zealand will co-host the 2023 Women’s World Cup.

The joint bid was chosen by the council of football’s world governing body FIFA, which met on Thursday afternoon.

It saw off competition from Colombia, with Brazil and Japan having dropped out earlier on in the process.

Australia and New Zealand’s bid received the best score from FIFA’s own evaluation report – 4.1 out of five – compared to Colombia’s score of 2.8.

The FIFA report described the joint bid as being the most favourable from a commercial perspective.

The 2023 finals will feature 32 teams for the first time, with the bid proposing to use up to eight venues in Australia and five in New Zealand.

It was also the first time countries from different continental confederations had come together for a bid, with Australia within the Asian Football Confederation and New Zealand in the Oceania Football Confederation.

The tournament is due to be played in July and August 2023, and will complete a busy 12 months for the women’s game, with the Euros taking place in England the summer before.

That tournament was originally scheduled for 2021, but was put back after the men’s Euro 2020 was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

More on this topic

Ireland keepers Kieran O’Hara and Rob Elliot let go by Man United and NewcastleIreland keepers Kieran O’Hara and Rob Elliot let go by Man United and Newcastle

Trent Alexander-Arnold hails ‘statement’ performance as Liverpool close on titleTrent Alexander-Arnold hails ‘statement’ performance as Liverpool close on title

Burnley confirm Jeff Hendrick exit from Turf MoorBurnley confirm Jeff Hendrick exit from Turf Moor

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer demands more cutting edge despite blunting BladesOle Gunnar Solskjaer demands more cutting edge despite blunting Blades


Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Women's World CupTOPIC: Soccer

More in this Section

Dalo's Hurling Show: Daithí Regan on big days, learning from mistakes and finding happiness Dalo's Hurling Show: Daithí Regan on big days, learning from mistakes and finding happiness

Kane is able to fire Tottenham into Champions League, insists Hugo LlorisKane is able to fire Tottenham into Champions League, insists Hugo Lloris

Pep Guardiola calls on Manchester City to overcome Sergio Aguero absencePep Guardiola calls on Manchester City to overcome Sergio Aguero absence

Lampard hails ‘brave’ Sterling in equality battle but warns against naming namesLampard hails ‘brave’ Sterling in equality battle but warns against naming names


Lifestyle

The latest travel news with Tom Breathnach.Staycation nation: Could Ardmore become the new Algarve?

Brazilian-born artist Silvio Severino enjoys living in Ireland, a society going in the right direction in its approach to diversity and inclusion. He talks to Ann O’DonoghuePride 2020: Celebrated artist says Ireland is on the right path towards a more inclusive society

Gearóid Kenny says people are very welcoming to same-sex couples, but laws need to evolve. He talks to Áilín QuinlanPride 2020: Society moves on, now laws must follow

Paula Fagan, CEO of LGBT Ireland, looks at legal changes which have improved the parenting rights of some, but not all, same-sex couples. She talks to Áilin QuinlanSame-sex parental rights: A lot done, more to do

More From The Irish Examiner

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, June 24, 2020

  • 5
  • 6
  • 15
  • 32
  • 39
  • 47
  • 31

Full Lotto draw results »