'Auf Wiedersehen': Leroy Sane completes move to Bayern Munich from Manchester City

Leroy Sane in action for Man City. Picture: Martin Rickett/PA Wire.
By Press Association
Friday, July 03, 2020 - 08:53 AM

Leroy Sane has completed his move from Manchester City to Bayern Munich.

The 24-year-old has joined the Bundesliga champions on a five-year deal in a deal reported to be worth £54.8million.

City manager Pep Guardiola told his club’s official website: “We wish Leroy all the best in this new chapter of his career.

“Leroy has been part of one of the most special periods in this club’s history and he leaves with the best wishes of everyone here at Manchester City.” Sane, who has only played two times for City this season due to a serious knee injury, was out of contract next summer, but keen on a return to his homeland.

He said on Bayern’s official website: “FC Bayern is a great club with big goals – and these goals suit me as well. I’m looking forward to the new challenge and can’t wait to train with the team.

“I know Hansi Flick from the Under-21 national team, we had a very good relationship there. I want to win as many trophies as possible with FC Bayern, and the Champions League is the top priority.” Sane’s four years at the Etihad Stadium were a success as he scored 39 goals in 135 appearances, with 45 assists.

He won two Premier League titles, an FA Cup and two League Cups.

Bayern chief executive Karl-Heinz Rummenigge added: “We’re very happy to welcome Leroy Sané to FC Bayern. He is an outstanding player who has proven his qualities over the past few years, especially in the national team.

“Our goal is to gather the best German players at FC Bayern and the signing of Leroy emphasises this goal. I would like to congratulate (sporting director) Hasan Salihamidžic on successfully concluding the transfer.”

