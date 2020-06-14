News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Atletico’s Costa pays tribute to Torrecilla, while Real’s Marcelo takes a knee

Atletico’s Costa pays tribute to Torrecilla, while Real’s Marcelo takes a knee
By Press Association
Sunday, June 14, 2020 - 08:52 PM

Diego Costa paid tribute to Atletico Madrid women’s star Virginia Torrecilla in Atletico’s 1-1 draw at Athletic Bilbao.

The striker scored his first goal of the year and celebrated with Torrecilla’s shirt after the midfielder had successful surgery for a brain tumour in May.

The draw saw Atletico, who are sixth, miss the chance to move into LaLiga’s top four after they came from behind on Sunday.

Bilbao captain Iker Muniain opened the scoring eight minutes before the break when he steered in Yuri Berchiche’s cross with the outside of his foot.

Costa levelled two minutes later when he latched onto Koke’s through-ball and prodded in his first goal since October.

City rivals Real Madrid marked their return with a routine 3-1 win over Eibar to cut the gap to rivals Barcelona to two points.

Toni Kroos, Sergio Ramos and Marcelo struck in the first half at the Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano, Real Madrid’s training complex where they are playing after the renovation of the Bernabeu was stepped up during lockdown.

Marcelo took a knee as he celebrated his strike in support of the Black Lives Matter movement while Pedro Bigas pulled a goal back in the second half.

In Germany, Bayer Leverkusen climbed back into the Bundesliga top four after rescuing a 1-1 draw at Schalke.

An 81st minute own goal from Juan Miranda hauled them level after Daniel Caligiuri’s opener.

Schalke are now winless in 13 games but did climb up to ninth despite having not won in the league since January.

At the bottom, Augsburg moved seven points clear of the Bundesliga relegation zone after a crucial 1-0 win at fellow strugglers Mainz.

Florian Niederlechner struck after 45 seconds at the Opel Arena to give Augsburg breathing space and leave Mainz three points above the bottom three.


Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Atletico MadridDiego CostaMarceloReal MadridVirginia Torrecilla

More in this Section

Rory McIlroy and Justin Rose three off the lead in TexasRory McIlroy and Justin Rose three off the lead in Texas

Leon Goretzka’s late winner leaves Bayern just one victory from Bundesliga titleLeon Goretzka’s late winner leaves Bayern just one victory from Bundesliga title

Peaceful claims Irish 1,000 Guineas crown at CurraghPeaceful claims Irish 1,000 Guineas crown at Curragh

Callum Hudson-Odoi says he will face ‘no further action’ from policeCallum Hudson-Odoi says he will face ‘no further action’ from police


Lifestyle

Esther N McCarthy picks her top 10 gifts to put a smile on dad’s face on June 21Father's Day: 10 gifts to show dad some love

Esther N McCarthy spots cute compacts, unique umbrellas and a Roy Keane rendering... up the rebels!Wish List: Cute compacts, unique umbrellas and a Roy Keane rendering

When she called her new book ‘The Restaurant’ Roisin Meaney could never have imagined it would be released when eating out was suddenly on holdRoisin Meaney: We need the rituals and ceremonies of dining out again

Suzi Godson looks back ar her 20-year career as a sex advice columnist and the changes in relationships she has witnessedSex File: Twenty years a sex columnist

More From The Irish Examiner

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, June 13, 2020

  • 10
  • 12
  • 13
  • 29
  • 30
  • 35
  • 15

Full Lotto draw results »