News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Atletico confident of beating Barcelona in semi-final, insists Trippier

Atletico confident of beating Barcelona in semi-final, insists Trippier
By Press Association
Wednesday, January 08, 2020 - 09:13 PM

Kieran Trippier says Atletico Madrid will head into their Spanish Super Cup tie against Barcelona confident of reaching the final.

The LaLiga giants will lock horns for a place in Sunday’s showpiece of the revamped tournament when they meet in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on Thursday.

Atletico trail their opponents by five points in LaLiga and were on the wrong end of a 1-0 defeat when the two sides met last month.

But former Tottenham defender Trippier believes Diego Simeone’s side, on a run of four consecutive wins, can make it five in a row against Barcelona.

“We’ve got a big task in front of us tomorrow,” said Trippier, who has played 20 times for Atletico this season following his summer switch from north London.

“We have to listen to the coach’s tactics to try to earn the result we want.

“We know that Barcelona are a fantastic team, one of the best in the world. But we’ve got to think about ourselves. We’ve earned fantastic results recently, so we’re confident.”

Barcelona manager Ernesto Valverde has taken a 24-man squad, including superstar Lionel Messi, to the Middle East.

But he will be without goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen, ruled out with a knee problem, and Ousmane Dembele, struggling with a hamstring injury.

A reward for the winners of Thursday’s match will be a showdown against either Real Madrid or Valencia.

And Valverde says he will treat his side’s last-four clash against Atletico like a league match as Barcelona bid to win the cup for a 14th time.

“Obviously we are playing against Atletico Madrid and we know there are no easy games against them, and especially teams of that quality,” he said.

“We need to be alert because anything can happen. It is a knockout game – the team who wins will go through to the final – so we are treating it like a league match.

“We will be looking for the victory and we know how Atletico play. We saw with the last league game that it was a tight game but we were able to win it.”

More on this topic

Real win Super Cup

Guti maintains Real lead

Van Hooijdonk scores for Feyenoord

Real lead by two at half-time

Ernesto ValverdeKieran TrippierAtletico MadridBarcelonaTOPIC: Super Cup

More in this Section

Players’ early exits sign of the times, says Déise chiefPlayers’ early exits sign of the times, says Déise chief

Hayes fires winning scores as UCC outsmart RebelsHayes fires winning scores as UCC outsmart Rebels

Zinedine Zidane happy to be in Saudi Arabia for revamped Spanish Super CupZinedine Zidane happy to be in Saudi Arabia for revamped Spanish Super Cup

Williams could join Scarlets before end of seasonWilliams could join Scarlets before end of season


Lifestyle

Gregory Harrington was born in Dublin, but is now living in New York. As a violinist, he has played such venues as the Royal Festival Hall and Carnegie Hall, and his repertoire ranges from classical and jazz to popular.A Question of Taste: Gregory Harrington, violinist

There is a moment while watching 1917 when you realise you have not breathed in quite some time. At least it certainly feels that way, such is there lentless, heart-stopping momentum of Sam Mendes’ epic war film about two young soldiers who venture across enemy lines to deliver a message that could save hundreds of lives.One-shot tale of the trenches in war film 1917

Everywhere you look this time of year, we are bombarded with ubiquitous ads offering; better,healthier, fitter and happier you.Learning Points: Find happiness within yourself, in little moments

So where once we as parents helped with everything I now need to let some of that go.Mum's the Word: I’m going public in saying my daughter needs her privacy

More From The Irish Examiner


gaa-podcast

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 08, 2020

  • 2
  • 5
  • 13
  • 31
  • 42
  • 44
  • 35

Full Lotto draw results »