Atlanta striker set to break MLS record after goal against Columbus Crew

Josef Martinez scored a record-tying 27th goal of the season to power Atlanta United to a 3-1 victory over Columbus Crew SC.

The Venezuelan joined Roy Lassiter, Chris Wondolowski and Bradley Wright-Phillips in achieving the single season goalscoring record as he netted after 31 minutes.

Gyasi Zardes equalised for Atlanta shortly after half-time, taking his 15th goal of the season, but Hector Villalba put Atlanta ahead again before Miguel Almiron consolidated the victory.

Atlanta moved three points clear of the New York Red Bulls at the top of the Eastern Conference standings.

There it is! @JosefMartinez17 ties the record for most goals scored in a single MLS season. #ATLvCLB https://t.co/BQmGbjuEcG — Major League Soccer (@MLS) August 19, 2018

Meanwhile, DC United claimed their third win in eight days as they beat the New England Revolution 2-0 at Audi Field.

Luciano Acosta hammered home a cross from Paul Arriola to put United ahead after 13 minutes, before Zoltan Stieber sealed the win with a breakaway goal in the 89th minute.

The Revolution had launched a comeback bid in the second half, but their momentum was thwarted when Scott Caldwell earned a second yellow card and was sent off in the 73rd minute.

Second-half goals from Lee Nguyen and Diego Rossi led Los Angeles FC to a 2-0 win over the Colorado Rapids, putting them in a tie for second place in the Western Conference standings.

Nguyen's goal came just after the break, while Rossi fired a right-footed shot on the run after 80 minutes.