News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Athletic Aduriz makes stunning late impact against Barcelona

Athletic Aduriz makes stunning late impact against Barcelona
By Press Association
Friday, August 16, 2019 - 10:32 PM

Aritz Aduriz consigned Barcelona to a 1-0 opening-day defeat at Athletic Bilbao with a spectacular overhead kick that belied his 38 years.

The veteran forward, who will retire at the end of the season, had only been on the pitch for a minute when he met Ander Capa’s cross with an acrobatic volley to net an 89th-minute winner at San Mames.

Defending champions Barca were without star man Lionel Messi, who is recovering from a calf injury, and were dealt a further blow when Luis Suarez was forced off with an apparent calf issue of his own late in the first half.

Suarez had squandered Barca’s best chance of the match, hitting the left-hand post after receiving a misplaced backpass in the penalty area, but it was Bilbao who looked most likely to make the breakthrough for much of the opening period, with Inaki Williams looking especially dangerous.

Bilbao sat deeper in the second half, inviting pressure from a Barca attack that had previously proved impotent.

However, Ernesto Valverde’s side, featuring debutants Antoine Griezmann and Frenkie De Jong, were unable to find a way through and Aduriz – an 88th-minute replacement for Williams – settled the encounter in sublime fashion.

The result ends a decade-long run of the Catalan giants winning their opening game of the season.

Ernesto Valverde’s side were unable to get the better of Athletic Bilbao (Ion Alcoba Beitia/AP)
Ernesto Valverde’s side were unable to get the better of Athletic Bilbao (Ion Alcoba Beitia/AP)

Barca were sloppy early on and a loose Ousmane Dembele pass opened the door for Wiliams to test the alertness of Marc-Andre Ter Stegen seven minutes into the new season.

Williams, who signed a nine-year contract this week, unleashed a fierce strike from 25 yards out but was denied by an accomplished diving save from the German goalkeeper.

Ter Stegen was called into action again eight minutes later, getting down well to keep out another Williams effort after the forward breached the Barca defence.

The visitors were having trouble finding their stride, with Griezmann – stationed wide on the left of a front three – struggling to make an impact.

But Barca were almost gifted the lead when a poor Unai Lopez back pass found Suarez in space in the centre of the penalty area, only for the former Liverpool forward to strike the woodwork with his shot on the turn.

Suarez appeared to pick up a calf problem in the act of shooting and was replaced by Rafinha eight minutes from half-time, with Valverde taking the opportunity to shift Griezmann into a more central role.

Luis Suarez picked up an injury in the first half (Ion Alcoba Beitia/AP)
Luis Suarez picked up an injury in the first half (Ion Alcoba Beitia/AP)

Rafinha almost made an instant impact, his curling shot from the edge of the box superbly tipped onto the crossbar by Unai Simon, and he sent an effort between the legs of the goalkeeper and just wide early in the second period.

With the hosts taking a cautious approach after the interval, Barca dominated possession and half-time substitute Ivan Rakitic blazed an effort over from a promising position in the 70th minute.

The match appeared destined for a goalless draw, however, until Aduriz kicked off his farewell campaign with a stunning volley that will take some beating in LaLiga this season.

- Press Association

READ MORE

League of Ireland wrap: Bohs hit 10; Dundalk remain seven clear

More on this topic

Bayern Munich agree deal for Barcelona’s Philippe CoutinhoBayern Munich agree deal for Barcelona’s Philippe Coutinho

Adrian ‘optimistic’ of being fit to face Southampton after freak injuryAdrian ‘optimistic’ of being fit to face Southampton after freak injury

No progress made with potential Neymar transfer, insists PSG chief LeonardoNo progress made with potential Neymar transfer, insists PSG chief Leonardo

5 new signings to watch in this season’s LaLiga5 new signings to watch in this season’s LaLiga

Spanish La LigaAthletic BilbaoBarcelonaAthletic Bilbao vs BarcelonaSan MamesTOPIC: Soccer

More in this Section

Zinedine Zidane to give Gareth Bale another chance at Real MadridZinedine Zidane to give Gareth Bale another chance at Real Madrid

Eoin Morgan to take time to decide whether to continue as England skipperEoin Morgan to take time to decide whether to continue as England skipper

Frank Lampard ‘disgusted’ by racist abuse aimed at Tammy AbrahamFrank Lampard ‘disgusted’ by racist abuse aimed at Tammy Abraham

Team selection not linked to contract situations – PochettinoTeam selection not linked to contract situations – Pochettino


Lifestyle

The Dublin actress has relocated to London with her family, including daughter Evie, who has Stargardt Disease. After eight years in Hollywood, it was time, she tells Esther McCarthy.Victoria’s Secret: Why Ms Smurfit decided to leave America

Roughly a decade ago, the pretty village of Ballydehob, in West Cork, featured in a national broadsheet article as a poster child for the rural decline, further accelerated by the then-raging recessionary storm.Restaurant Review: Bia Rebel Ramen @ Levi’s Corner House, Ballydehob

MY Inner puritan didn’t like one of the playgrounds at the new Center Parcs in Longford. (Just so you know, ourselves and the kids got a two-night stay for free, which is a bit of a laugh because I’m about as influential as Theresa May.)Learner Dad: 'We had this weird notion that if our kids saw us drinking, they’d become alcoholics by the age of seven'

Busy mums need to prioritise their own health and nutrition, says dietitian Aoife Hearne.Mums need to prioritise their own health and nutrition

More From The Irish Examiner

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, August 14, 2019

  • 15
  • 18
  • 25
  • 29
  • 39
  • 40
  • 1

Full Lotto draw results »