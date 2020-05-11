News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Atalanta and Legnano mourn the death of 19-year-old Andrea Rinaldi

Atalanta and Legnano mourn the death of 19-year-old Andrea Rinaldi
By Press Association
Monday, May 11, 2020 - 06:47 PM

Atalanta midfielder Andrea Rinaldi has died aged 19 after suffering an aneurysm on Friday.

Rinaldi was part of the youth set-up with Atalanta but had been spending this season on loan with Serie D side Legnano, who confirmed the cause of death.

“President Antonio Percassi and the whole Atalanta family, deeply moved, send their most heartfelt sympathy to Andrea Rinaldi’s family members and AC Legnano for his passing,” a statement on Atalanta’s website read.

“Andrea wore the Nerazzurri shirt since he was 13 years old until the Primavera, contributing to the U17 in 2016 to win the Scudetto and the Supercoppa, to then continue his career at Imolese, Mezzolara and this season at Legnano.

“Always available and positive, he knew how to make himself well liked by everyone.

“Just as on the pitch you were always the last to surrender, this time too you fought with all your might not to fly away too soon.

“But that kind smile of yours will always remain alive in the heart of those who have had the good fortune to meet you. Goodbye Andrea.”

Legnano said in a statement on their website: “Andrea fought for three days after the illness that hit him.

“An aneurysm snatched him out of life in the prime of his life, with a life ahead and with a career that promised bright goals. A sudden and shocking tragedy, impossible even to imagine.”

More on this topic

Premier League clubs discuss curtailment of season for first timePremier League clubs discuss curtailment of season for first time

Harry Maguire names Marcus Rashford as most talented he has played withHarry Maguire names Marcus Rashford as most talented he has played with

Belgian side Lommel SK become ninth club in City Football GroupBelgian side Lommel SK become ninth club in City Football Group

Lyon urge rethink on ‘premature decision’ to curtail Ligue 1 seasonLyon urge rethink on ‘premature decision’ to curtail Ligue 1 season


Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Andrea RinaldifootballItaly Serie AAtalantaTOPIC: Soccer

More in this Section

Coronavirus wrap: Premier League waits for details on lockdown easingCoronavirus wrap: Premier League waits for details on lockdown easing

Football rumours from the mediaFootball rumours from the media

Silent sidelines: A Championship weekend like no otherSilent sidelines: A Championship weekend like no other

Impossible not to feel sympathy for the boys of summerImpossible not to feel sympathy for the boys of summer


Lifestyle

Gráinne McGuinness looks at how the health insurance industry is responding to the Covid-19 crisisMaking Cents: Don’t let your health suffer because of crisis

Celebrating life's milestones is important. With this new normal, gathering with our friends and families for weddings and Communions isn't possible right now, but with a little planning and positive thinking, there is still lots to look forward to, writes Anna O'DonoghueCancel culture: Planning for the milestones postponed by coronavirus

Dining at a distance.This Amsterdam restaurant is seating guests in mini greenhouses to help stop coronavirus

So as the lockdown continues I have been re-reading some classic wine books and particularly enjoyed revisiting Hugh Johnson’s The Story of Wine which tells of mankind’s relationship with the grape since ancient times — you can pick up a secondhand copy for under a tenner on Amazon.Wine with Leslie Williams: Sticking with Ireland’s favourite Iberian grape, Albariño

More From The Irish Examiner

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, May 9, 2020

  • 13
  • 18
  • 30
  • 41
  • 42
  • 44
  • 37

Full Lotto draw results »