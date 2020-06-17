News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Aston Villa's poignant tribute to Dean Smith's father who died of coronavirus

Aston Villa's poignant tribute to Dean Smith's father who died of coronavirus
By Larry Ryan
Wednesday, June 17, 2020 - 05:52 PM

Aston Villa have paid a poignant tribute to the late father of manager Dean Smith ahead of tonight’s Premier League restart with Sheffield United.

Ron Smith died in a care home last month, having contracted Covid-19. He was a lifelong Villa fan and a long-serving steward at the club, passing on his devotion to his son Dean and brother David.

Ahead of tonight’s game, played at an empty Villa Park, the club draped a steward’s jacket with the initials 'RS, 79' over a seat in the Holte End.

Speaking on Sky Sports ahead of the game, Smith said:

“A fantastic gesture from the football club. One that you’ve come to expect from this football club. The supporters were involved online.

“Pep Guardiola lost his mother too and we’re both involved in matches tonight and my heart goes out to everyone who lost people during this period.”

Manchester City manager Guardiola admitted this week it has been a "difficult time" following the death of his mother Dolores of coronavirus in early April.

"What I live personally is the same as everyone lives. There is nothing different," said Guardiola.

"All the people we lost are important to their families. That is why we have the families to be together, to be strong."

He added: "For all the people who lost very important members of their families or real friends, it has been a difficult time."

More on this topic

Stephen Kenny focused on date with SlovakiaStephen Kenny focused on date with Slovakia

Jim Crawford sees benefits of 'split' Euros formatJim Crawford sees benefits of 'split' Euros format

Aleksander Ceferin not giving up hope on fans attending Champions League gamesAleksander Ceferin not giving up hope on fans attending Champions League games

Marcus Rashford hailed as ‘very smart guy’ by UEFA president Aleksander CeferinMarcus Rashford hailed as ‘very smart guy’ by UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin


Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

TOPIC: Soccer

More in this Section

Darren Randolph hopes for lasting change in fight against racismDarren Randolph hopes for lasting change in fight against racism

IRFU begins coronavirus tests ahead of provinces' return to trainingIRFU begins coronavirus tests ahead of provinces' return to training

US Open to go ahead behind closed doors – New York governor Andrew CuomoUS Open to go ahead behind closed doors – New York governor Andrew Cuomo

Former Kerry captain John Joe Sheehan diesFormer Kerry captain John Joe Sheehan dies


Lifestyle

The audience members taking their seats at Cork’s Savoy Cinema on September 30, 1959, may not have known it, but they were about to become witnesses to a turning point in Irish cultural history.B-Side the Leeside: Sean Ó Riada and 'Mise Éire'

Ali Honour, of Ali’s Kitchen at Paul Street, Cork, is originally from Oxford, and has been a participant in Cork’s Long Table Dinner since 2016.Question of Taste: Ali Honour of Ali's Kitchen

Last year around Father’s Day, I wrote my column all about how amazing my father was and how deeply he inspired me to be the best person I could be, how years after hepassed away, when I was just 14, people would tell me stories of how he helped them and changed their lives.Mum's the Word: A tribute to my daughter's incredible father

A real sign of summer is a craving for something salty. The sea air seems to generate it, and the thought of a picnic gets us salivating.Crunch factor: Eight crisp brands put to the test

More From The Irish Examiner

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, June 13, 2020

  • 10
  • 12
  • 13
  • 29
  • 30
  • 35
  • 15

Full Lotto draw results »