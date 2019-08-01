News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Aston Villa sign Burnley goalkeeper Tom Heaton

Aston Villa sign Burnley goalkeeper Tom Heaton
By Press Association
Thursday, August 01, 2019 - 10:25 AM

Aston Villa have completed the signing of goalkeeper Tom Heaton from Burnley.

The 33-year-old moves to Villa Park for an undisclosed fee, reported to be £8million, and becomes the latest name on a long list of new arrivals since Villa won promotion back to the Premier League in May.

“I am delighted that Tom is joining Aston Villa,” boss Dean Smith told the club website. “He’s done fantastically well for Burnley over the past few years and his experience and knowledge of the Premier League will be a major asset to us this season.”

Heaton, who was entering the final year of his contract at Burnley, made nearly 200 appearances for the Clarets after moving to Turf Moor from Bristol City in 2013.

He started his career at Manchester United, where he had several loan spells, both in England and at Royal Antwerp in Belgium, before joining Cardiff on a permanent deal in 2010.

Heaton, capped by England on three occasions, follows the likes of Tyrone Mings, Wesley Moraes and Douglas Luiz in moving to Villa Park this summer.

- Press Association

READ MORE

Matt Jarvis reveals what it feels like being without a club as season approaches

More on this topic

Shamrock Rovers hoping to navigate heat of Cyprus in bid to make Europa League third roundShamrock Rovers hoping to navigate heat of Cyprus in bid to make Europa League third round

FAI set to appoint Meinert as new Ireland women’s bossFAI set to appoint Meinert as new Ireland women’s boss

Shamrock Rovers’ Dan Carr calls for cool heads in Cyprus heatShamrock Rovers’ Dan Carr calls for cool heads in Cyprus heat

Baku proves step too far for DundalkBaku proves step too far for Dundalk

Tom HeatonPremier LeagueAston VillaBurnleyTOPIC: Soccer

More in this Section

No stopping Borice as Gordon Elliott lands third Galway Plate in four yearsNo stopping Borice as Gordon Elliott lands third Galway Plate in four years

Stratum can give Willie third Galway Hurdle win in last four yearsStratum can give Willie third Galway Hurdle win in last four years

Baku proves step too far for DundalkBaku proves step too far for Dundalk

Brendan Devenney: Donegal can progress but Dublin beat allBrendan Devenney: Donegal can progress but Dublin beat all


Lifestyle

OUR world has changed dramatically. Technology permeates every facet of our lives.Learning points: Love thyself, but not to the point of narcissism

I have ‘just’ the one child and for years I felt down about it. I always felt slightly apologetic when asked about how many children I have and I would say ‘just the one.’ I grew to really dislike the word ‘just’!Mum’s the word: I have ‘just’ one child but also feel like I’m ‘just’ the luckiest mum

A TV documentary on the chilling realities of plastic pollution made ice-cream chain owner Jonathan Kirwan focus on more sustainability in his business, while at home it’s the little things that count, he tells Ellie O’Byrne.Parents for the planet: ‘By tackling the business we’d make a big difference’

I’d a lovely childhood. We grew up by the sea in Killiney, Dublin. I remember it being sunny all the time and ice-cream floats — my parents used to give us pints of Club Orange with a lump of ice-cream in it. Now they’d probably be illegal because of obesity but at the time we were fed on a staple diet of that stuff during the summer.3 Ages of Summer: Joanne McNally

More From The Irish Examiner

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, July 31, 2019

  • 5
  • 10
  • 13
  • 19
  • 27
  • 28
  • 37

Full Lotto draw results »