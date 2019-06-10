News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Aston Villa sign Anwar El Ghazi on permanent deal

Monday, June 10, 2019 - 11:36 AM

Aston Villa have signed Anwar El Ghazi from French club Lille on a permanent deal.

The 24-year-old has agreed a four-year contract, having spent last season on loan at Villa Park.

El Ghazi starred in the Sky Bet Championship play-off final win against Derby last month, scoring the opening goal in a 2-1 victory which clinched Villa’s return to the Premier League.

El Ghazi played a key role for Villa in the play-off final (John Walton/PA)

Villa boss Dean Smith told the club’s official website: “Anwar proved to everybody at Wembley how good a player he can be for Aston Villa.

“He’s ready for the step up to the Premier League and he’s a young player who has an awful lot of potential. It’s now my job and the job of the coaching staff and Anwar himself to fulfil the potential that he undoubtedly has.

“He’ll be a great addition to the squad for next season.”

As well as his goal at Wembley, El Ghazi, who came through the youth ranks at Ajax, scored a further five times during the course of the regular season, making 37 appearances as Villa finished fifth in the Championship table.

Ajax captain Matthijs De Ligt yet to decide on future

Villa are also expected to sign Kortney Hause from Wolves after deciding to make his loan move permanent. Smith is also keen to buy Bournemouth defender Tyrone Mings following his impressive loan stint at Villa Park during the second half of last season.

Mings, 26, was a then club record signing for the Cherries in 2015 and has two years remaining on his contract.

- Press Association

Anwar El GhaziAston VillafootballLillePremier League

