Aston Villa manager Dean Smith signs new four-year contract

By Press Association
Friday, November 29, 2019 - 01:41 PM

Aston Villa head coach Dean Smith has signed a new four-year contract.

Smith guided Villa back to the Premier League last season via the Sky Bet Championship play-offs after replacing Steve Bruce at Villa Park in October 2018.

“(I am) really pleased. Obviously it’s a club that I’ve got a strong affection for,” he told Villa’s website.

“I joined last year with a remit to try and get us promoted to the Premier League.

“We managed to do it last season and obviously that remit changes now to more of the longer term and making sure that we try and get Aston Villa back to where it’s been in previous years.”

Villa sit 15th in the Premier League table following Monday’s 2-0 win over Newcastle having taken 14 points from 13 games.

Smith, who takes his team to Manchester United on Sunday, has also guided the club to the quarter-finals of the Carabao Cup.

Villa chief executive Christian Purslow said: “The board is delighted that Dean has signed a new four-year contract which puts him at the heart of the club’s long term rebuilding plans.”

