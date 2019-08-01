News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Aston Villa make double signing

By Press Association
Thursday, August 01, 2019 - 11:39 AM

Aston Villa’s summer spending has continued with the signings of Tom Heaton and Marvelous Nakamba.

Dean Smith has taken his number of new acquisitions into double figures since winning promotion back to the Premier League in May, spending in excess of £100million.

Goalkeeper Heaton from Burnley and midfielder Nakamba from Belgian side Club Brugge are the latest arrivals at Villa Park on Thursday, both joining for undisclosed fees.

“I am delighted that Tom is joining Aston Villa,” boss Smith told the club website. “He’s done fantastically well for Burnley over the past few years and his experience and knowledge of the Premier League will be a major asset to us this season.

“Marvelous fits the criteria of the type of player we were looking for. He’s very mobile, he’s very good in possession and he will fit in with our style of play.”

Heaton, who was entering the final year of his contract at Burnley, made nearly 200 appearances for the Clarets after moving to Turf Moor from Bristol City in 2013.

The 33-year-old started his career at Manchester United, where he had several loan spells, both in England and at Royal Antwerp in Belgium, before joining Cardiff on a permanent deal in 2010.

Nakamba, 25, was a target for Villa in January while they were in the Championship. The Zimbabwe international played in France for Nancy and Vitesse Arnhem in Holland before his spell at Club Brugge – for whom he played in the Champions League.

- Press Association

