News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Aston Villa ‘disgusted’ by racist chants aimed at players

Aston Villa ‘disgusted’ by racist chants aimed at players
By Press Association
Monday, October 07, 2019 - 02:25 PM

Aston Villa are “disgusted and appalled” by social media footage which appears to show fans “chanting a racist song” which makes reference to two of their first-team players.

A video following Saturday’s 5-1 win at Norwich shows a group of Villa’s fans singing about the club’s Zimbabwean midfielder Marvelous Nakamba and one other player, with references to several racial stereotypes.

Villa said in a statement: “Aston Villa is disgusted and appalled by footage circulating on social media of supporters chanting a racist song which makes reference to two of our first-team players.

“The club wholly condemns the chant and urges other supporters to help us identify those responsible.”

Villa’s statement continued: “Chants of this nature besmirch the good name of Aston Villa Football Club and our fans. If the perpetrators are identified they will be dealt with in the strongest manner by the club and be reported to the police immediately.

“Our security staff will be vigilant at forthcoming games to ensure that anybody attempting repetition of this chant will be dealt with severely.

“We know we can rely on the assistance of the majority of our fans to eradicate this toxic behaviour immediately.”

Former Villa striker Stan Collymore supported the club’s strong response, tweeting: “That’s our club”.

Stan Collymore has backed Aston Villa’s response (Nick Potts/PA)
Stan Collymore has backed Aston Villa’s response (Nick Potts/PA)

Aston Villa Supporters Trust condemned the footage, describing the song’s contents as “a cheap and insulting stereotype”, and said they will be liaising with the club.

AVST’s statement read: “AVST is disappointed to hear about the chanting directed towards Marvelous Nakamba at the Norwich game. It’s a cheap and insulting stereotype that has no place in this day and age.

“Racist stereotypes are never acceptable. Hiding so-called support behind such words (is) reprehensible and (is) condemned by all decent Villa supporters.

“We will be contacting the club regarding the issue and will be working closely with them to ensure that it is addressed swiftly.”

More on this topic

Wenger: Pochettino needs to show he can give more to TottenhamWenger: Pochettino needs to show he can give more to Tottenham

Norwich left-back Lewis withdraws from Northern Ireland squadNorwich left-back Lewis withdraws from Northern Ireland squad

This is a ‘tough phase’ for Manchester United, says TuanzebeThis is a ‘tough phase’ for Manchester United, says Tuanzebe

Arsenal enjoying benefits of Luiz experience, says ChambersArsenal enjoying benefits of Luiz experience, says Chambers


Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Examiner Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

Premier LeagueAston VillaTOPIC: Soccer

More in this Section

Wenger: Pochettino needs to show he can give more to TottenhamWenger: Pochettino needs to show he can give more to Tottenham

Norwich left-back Lewis withdraws from Northern Ireland squadNorwich left-back Lewis withdraws from Northern Ireland squad

Day 21 at the Rugby World Cup: Springboks set sights on quarter-final placeDay 21 at the Rugby World Cup: Springboks set sights on quarter-final place

This is a ‘tough phase’ for Manchester United, says TuanzebeThis is a ‘tough phase’ for Manchester United, says Tuanzebe


Lifestyle

Once Sliabh Luachra exponents Matt Cranitch and Jackie Daly hit the first note in ‘The Tenpenny Bit’ jig we on lift off.Cork Folk Festival rounded off its 40th event in fine style at Cork Opera House

In conversation with Hilary Fennell.This Much I Know: Ultra Athlete Shane Finn

Two gardening experts share tricks of the trade to make your small garden look and feel more sizeable.Do you struggle with a small garden? 7 hacks to make it look bigger

I have always been hugely interested in being part of the beauty industry and I trained as a beauty and body therapist.You've Been Served: Nicola Hollingsworth, Spa Manager

More From The Irish Examiner

HOME THE DAILY DONAL FANZONE DATA CENTRE

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, October 05, 2019

  • 18
  • 21
  • 29
  • 35
  • 41
  • 43
  • 11

Full Lotto draw results »