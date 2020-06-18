News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Aston Villa captain Jack Grealish charged by police after lockdown incident

By Press Association
Thursday, June 18, 2020 - 04:16 PM

Aston Villa captain Jack Grealish has been charged with driving without due care and attention, and failing to stop at or report a collision, West Midlands Police have confirmed.

The force were called just before 10am on Sunday, March 29 to the Dickens Heath area of Solihull to reports that a Range Rover had crashed into two parked cars in the street, causing them minor damage.

West Midlands Police said at the time the driver had left his details with a member of the public before leaving on foot at the time of incident.

A statement from the force on Thursday read: “A Premier League footballer has been charged with driving without due care and attention, and failing to stop at or report a collision.

“Jack Grealish is accused of the offences in Waterside, Dickens Heath, Solihull, on Sunday 29 March. “An investigation was launched after we responded to reports of a car hitting parked vehicles and the driver fleeing on foot.

“The 24-year-old from Barnt Green, Worcestershire, has been postal charged to appear before Birmingham Magistrates Court on 25 August.”

Grealish returned to Premier League action on Wednesday evening as Villa played out a goalless draw with Sheffield United.

Jack GrealishPremier LeagueAston VillaTOPIC: Soccer

