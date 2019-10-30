News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Assistant Chris Davies: Win at Burton shows Leicester’s strength in depth

Assistant Chris Davies: Win at Burton shows Leicester’s strength in depth
By Press Association
Wednesday, October 30, 2019 - 12:10 PM

Assistant manager Chris Davies believes Leicester’s Carabao Cup win at Burton shows how much they trust their squad.

The Foxes made nine changes for the fourth-round tie with just Jonny Evans and Youri Tielemans remaining from the side that started the 9-0 demolition of Southampton in the Premier League on Friday night.

Kelechi Iheanacho marked his first start of the season with the opening goal before Tielemans gave Leicester a two-goal cushion at half-time.

Liam Boyce pulled a goal back just after the break for Burton and Brendan Rodgers’ team were put under some intense pressure in the second half but survived several difficult spells and sealed a place in the quarter-finals when substitute James Maddison struck in the final minute to seal a 3-1 win.

Davies said: “Full credit to Burton for their performance. I thought they brought a lot of energy and intensity into the game, and quality at times.

“But you saw the strength of the squad tonight and the performance was good. We did it at Luton in the previous round, we changed it for that game as well.

“We’ve not done it just to give them a bit of game-time, we’ve done it because we trust them. We know they’ve got the quality to deliver the performance and the result for us.

“You could go through the players that have come in and they’ve all performed well. Some are lacking the physical condition to last 90 minutes, but we had a bench for that.

“It’s really good to be able to rotate the players but it’s only because we trust them.”

The 3-1 win saw Leicester advance to the quarter-finals of the competition for the third successive year.

Davies added: “We’re into the quarter-finals again and we’ll be looking forward to that game when it comes around.

“There’s a lot of belief at the moment and the confidence is really high. We’ll be full of confidence when that quarter-final does come around but for us it’s now time to turn our attentions to Crystal Palace at the weekend.”

There was to be no repeat of Burton’s fairytale run to the semi-finals this season. The League One side claimed famous victories against Aston Villa, Burnley, Nottingham Forest and Middlesbrough en route to the last four of the competition during the 2018/19 campaign, but they were unable to pull off another giant-killing on last night.

Burton boss Nigel Clough, who added Bournemouth to the Brewers’ growing list of scalps in the previous round, was still proud of his team though.

“We think their starting 11 was worth £100 million out there tonight so it’s very difficult when you have that quality against you and you give them a goal in the first few minutes,” said Clough.

“But in the second half we gave them a game and we caused them problems. We got a goal back and had a real go at them.

“We are very proud of the effort we put in and we are disappointed to lose. We were in the game until the 88th minute but the third goal has gone in and killed it.”

More on this topic

Bury’s winding-up petition adjourned until December 4Bury’s winding-up petition adjourned until December 4

Danny Ward praised for performance in Leicester’s Carabao Cup win at BurtonDanny Ward praised for performance in Leicester’s Carabao Cup win at Burton

Burnley Under-23s head coach Steve Stone subject of internal investigationBurnley Under-23s head coach Steve Stone subject of internal investigation

Pep Guardiola had no concerns about handing Tommy Doyle Manchester City debutPep Guardiola had no concerns about handing Tommy Doyle Manchester City debut


Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Examiner Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

Carabao CupChris DaviesNigel CloughLeague CupBurton AlbionLeicesterBurton Albion vs LeicesterTOPIC: Soccer

More in this Section

Barcelona boss Valverde shrugs off criticism ahead of Real Valladolid clashBarcelona boss Valverde shrugs off criticism ahead of Real Valladolid clash

Clubs could seek increased use of VAR monitorsClubs could seek increased use of VAR monitors

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer trusts Fred to fill Paul Pogba voidOle Gunnar Solskjaer trusts Fred to fill Paul Pogba void

Rugby World Cup final is between the ‘two most powerful’ sides – MitchellRugby World Cup final is between the ‘two most powerful’ sides – Mitchell


Lifestyle

When Hallie Rubenhold’s book took a different view on the infamous killings, she wasn’t expecting the backlash that followed, writes Marjorie Brennan.Recalling the untold stories of the Ripper’s victims

Ireland's beauty brands have a lot to offer.The Skin Nerd: Land of saints and skincare: Our top Irish picks

More From The Irish Examiner

HOME THE DAILY DONAL FANZONE DATA CENTRE

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, October 26, 2019

  • 13
  • 20
  • 37
  • 38
  • 39
  • 47
  • 29

Full Lotto draw results »