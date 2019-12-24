News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Arteta pleased with qualities he has seen in Arsenal squad

Arteta pleased with qualities he has seen in Arsenal squad
By Press Association
Tuesday, December 24, 2019 - 09:20 AM

Mikel Arteta believes the principles he wants to instil in his Arsenal players were already visible in the weekend draw at Everton – even though he was only watching from the stands.

The 37-year-old Spaniard joined Arsenal as their new head coach last Friday, returning to the club where he ended his playing career in 2016.

He takes over with the Gunners having won only one of their last 13 games and sitting in the bottom-half of the Premier League.

While he was announced as the new boss before the weekend trip to Everton, interim head coach Freddie Ljungberg took the team at Goodison Park as the two sides played out a drab 0-0 draw.

Arteta – whose first game at the helm is a Boxing Day trip to Bournemouth – watched on from the stands but was pleased with what he saw from his new players.

“We are much more committed, we have a different kind of aggression every time we lose the ball,” he said.

“I think the body language was much, much better than in the past few games. I think they played with more passion in this game.

I think the body language was much, much better than in the past few games.

“Obviously there were things to improve but those things have to be non-negotiable.

“Those things have to be on the table in every game, every training session and the way we’re going to live together.”

Speaking at his unveiling last week, Arteta made it clear he will be a demanding and ruthless head coach and those who do not follow his ethos will be left behind.

An ex-Arsenal captain, this is his first foray into management having worked as a coach under Pep Guardiola at Manchester City after hanging up his boots in 2016 – but he insists he is enjoying the step up on his return to the Emirates Stadium.

Arteta watched Arsenal’s draw at Everton from the stands alongside the club’s director of football Edu (Anthony Devlin/PA)
Arteta watched Arsenal’s draw at Everton from the stands alongside the club’s director of football Edu (Anthony Devlin/PA)

“It’s an incredible opportunity,” he added.

“There is so much work to do, and I just try to embrace everybody here at the training ground and explain what my idea is, what I want to try to do and I need them all on board.

“Everything we have been doing in the last few days, all the talks and meetings, is to get people to jump on board with the right energy, the right idea and we need them.

“We need them to help the players and transmit what we want to do. So far I’m very happy with what I’ve seen on that.”

More on this topic

Arsenal looking to seal Arteta swoopArsenal looking to seal Arteta swoop

Mikel Arteta ‘remains in talks with Arsenal over head coach role’Mikel Arteta ‘remains in talks with Arsenal over head coach role’

Mikel Arteta expected in Man City dugout as talks with Arsenal continueMikel Arteta expected in Man City dugout as talks with Arsenal continue

Arsenal closing in on Man City assistant Mikel Arteta as new managerArsenal closing in on Man City assistant Mikel Arteta as new manager

ArsenalfootballMikel ArtetaTOPIC: Arsenal

More in this Section

Scarlets head coach Mooar to join All Blacks coaching staff at end of seasonScarlets head coach Mooar to join All Blacks coaching staff at end of season

Green Bay Packers win NFC North titleGreen Bay Packers win NFC North title

PFA urges action over racismPFA urges action over racism

Football rumours from the mediaFootball rumours from the media


Lifestyle

There have been some very naughty elves on the shelves this Christmas, the first-class pupils of Scoil Ursula in Blackrock tell Susan O’Shea, and Santa is going to have a very full sleigh, packed full of gadgets, princesses, and even a pugFirst-class kids tell us what they want for Christmas.....

Consumer advice with Gráinne McGuinnessMaking Cents: Preventing crime over the festive holiday season

On the threshold of the year to come, some well-known people tell Donal O’Keeffe their new year’s resolutions.Five well-known people on their new year’s resolutions

Just in case the regular schedules don't float your boat.Streaming and catch-up options for Christmas TV viewing

More From The Irish Examiner


gaa-podcast

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, December 21, 2019

  • 6
  • 19
  • 22
  • 28
  • 35
  • 40
  • 32

Full Lotto draw results »