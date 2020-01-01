News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Arteta challenges Ozil to maintain performance levels

Arteta challenges Ozil to maintain performance levels
By Press Association
Wednesday, January 01, 2020 - 02:39 PM

Mikel Arteta has challenged Mesut Ozil to keep hitting the hard-working heights of his industrious performance during Arsenal’s loss to Chelsea.

Ozil was handed a standing ovation at the end of a busy shift in Arsenal’s 2-1 turnaround loss to the Blues at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday.

The Germany playmaker was fully dialled in as the Gunners bossed the opening half hour, and despite the eventual loss new Arsenal boss Arteta admitted that must now be Ozil’s baseline standard.

Mesut Ozil, left, has been challenged to keep working hard by new boss Mikel Arteta, right (John Walton/PA)
Mesut Ozil, left, has been challenged to keep working hard by new boss Mikel Arteta, right (John Walton/PA)

Arteta has warned Ozil there will be no guarantees over selection at the north London club during his tenure, leaving the 31-year-old star in no doubts about the hard work ahead.

Arteta said: “Mesut was very effective against Chelsea. I’m hoping he can sustain that level every three or four days.

“His numbers physically have improved so much. And he’s willing, that’s what I can tell you. He’s been showing it in training. The structure has to help him to be able to take everything he has inside.

“I just tried to prepare the team collectively and individually with the strengths and weaknesses that we have, to promote our strengths and avoid our weaknesses.

“On his own he cannot do it, he needs the collective and the structure around him and his team-mates.

“There’s only one or two players in the world who can do it on their own. He needs help.

“If I see every day this attitude and desire and understanding of what we’re trying to do, and if he’s in a better moment than everybody else, I will pick him. But if it changes, then he won’t play.”

Bernd Leno’s goalkeeping howler gifted Chelsea a late equaliser after Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s early goal had put Arsenal in control.

Tammy Abraham capped a fine counter-attack to seal Chelsea’s win, to stun their hosts and deny new boss Arteta a dream home debut at the Arsenal helm.

Arsenal host Manchester United on New Year’s Day, with Arteta conceding he must battle to repair his squad’s brittle confidence.

“That’s my worry now, that the result doesn’t affect them too much,” said Arteta.

“We’re all disappointed how the game ended, they don’t feel they deserved that.

“But they have to move on, a game in another three days, a big one as well and they have to respond now in a new challenge.”

More on this topic

Xhaka is committed and I want him to stay at Arsenal – ArtetaXhaka is committed and I want him to stay at Arsenal – Arteta

Chris Hatherall: Hope fizzles out as same old Arsenal reappearsChris Hatherall: Hope fizzles out as same old Arsenal reappears

Arteta pleased with qualities he has seen in Arsenal squadArteta pleased with qualities he has seen in Arsenal squad

Arsenal looking to seal Arteta swoopArsenal looking to seal Arteta swoop

ArsenalMesut OzilMikel ArtetaTOPIC: Arsenal

More in this Section

Gerwyn Price sorry after Peter Wright rowGerwyn Price sorry after Peter Wright row

Sherrock pulls out of BDO Women’s World ChampionshipsSherrock pulls out of BDO Women’s World Championships

Munster team doctor fined €2,000 for verbal abuse of Saracens playerMunster team doctor fined €2,000 for verbal abuse of Saracens player

Carbery set to cover possible absence of Hanrahan in BelfastCarbery set to cover possible absence of Hanrahan in Belfast


Lifestyle

Our regular contributors select their highlights of the year.Our contributor Eoghan O'Sullivan selects his 2019 highlights

Any of these would be better than going on a juice cleanse.5 things to detox for 2020 which don’t involve your body

It’s January and Blue Monday - the most depressing day of the year – is almost upon us.Feelgood Factor: Spreading joy is all in a day's work for these three women

Kya deLongchamps takes the plunge into the new year, with some advice on luxurious bathroom trends.Read our essential guide to bathroom trends before you splash out

More From The Irish Examiner


gaa-podcast

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, December 28, 2019

  • 2
  • 14
  • 18
  • 23
  • 34
  • 39
  • 25

Full Lotto draw results »