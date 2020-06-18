Arsenal's failings remain constant in changed world

The whole world changed forever in the 100 days without Premier League football, but Arsenal and error-prone defender David Luiz look frozen in time.

Mikel Arteta has made so many positive changes since he took charge in December and his side were the only unbeaten Premier League team in 2020 ahead of the 'restart.'

But in putting his faith in young, hungry, receptive players in a bold starting line-up, it was the older 'stars' who had people talking.

First came the omission from a 20-man squad of Arsenal's best paid player Mesut Ozil. The indications are he was rested ahead of a hectic run of matches – this was the first of a minimum 12 games in the next month or so - with Saturday's trip to Brighton next up.

Ozil will, it seems, be a focal point until his €350,000-a-week contract expires this time next year, whether he plays or not. At least the enigmatic German midfielder could not have such an negative impact on this Arsenal performance as central defender Luiz.

The former Chelsea player came on as a first half substitute, gave away the opening goal and was then sent off for a red card penalty challenge that enabled City to double their lead and leave Arsenal down to ten men just five minutes into the second half.

The Brazilian was one of five players dropped from the starting line-up by Arteta, who explained his thinking to television before kick off.

He said: “There are a few things that happened in recent weeks and I have to pick the team that in my opinion is the best to compete today. And that’s what I’ve done.” That contradicted what he said at the start of the week when he publicly urged Arsenal's board to hand the 33-year-old a contract extension ahead of next season. This performance will not have strengthened the hand of those negotiating for the otherwise hugely popular player.

Arsenal's Alexandre Lacazette (left) and Manchester City's Rodri battle for the ball during the Premier League match at the Etihad Stadium, Manchester. Picture: Peter Powell/PA Wire/NMC Pool. Still to win away against a 'Big Six' side in over five years, Arsenal were already struggling to cope with City's swiftness of passing and closing down off the ball when defender Pablo Mari appeared to pull a muscle or tweak a tendon and was replaced by Luiz after 24 minutes.

Arsenal had already been disrupted by losing midfielder Granit Xhaka to injury inside the opening ten minutes, but now they really lost their way.

Their passing lacked conviction and belief and a build-up up of sustained attacks in which keeper Bernd Leno saved his defenders numerous times, Luiz cracked with a a characteristic fault in first half injury time.

His dangling left leg was never going to clear the ball when a firm touch was required in driving rain and he merely laid a goal on a plate for the grateful Raheem Sterling.

Any chance of an Arsenal comeback went with more sloppy Luiz defending when he was turned by Riyad Mahrez and tugged the Algerian winger back by his shoulder.

His protests were as pointless as any VAR check to review referee Antony Taylor's decision before Kevin de Bruyne scored from the spot.

The only thing to possibly say in Luiz's defence is that City's teenage defender committed an almost identical challenge on Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah after half an hour went unpunished. The Arsenal defender, however, is experienced enough to know the likely consequences of the way he tried to stop Mahrez.

And that was the end of any possible Arsenal challenge even though Arteta used all of his five substitutes in a bid to inject some late life into his team.

What also could not be ignored was a lack lustre performance by captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. He had little service and not much to work with, but Arsenal needed an inspiring leader last night and their Gabonese forward did not seem to offer those qualities. If his heart is in a big-money move away this summer, then maybe Arteta should not stand in his way.

Arsenal's defensive frailties aside, another thing that had not changed since the teams last played in March was the Premier League table. It had Arsenal in ninth, but only five points behind fifth-placed Manchester United with a game in hand.

Now the pressure is instantly on to try and secure European football next season, something they desperately need after already finding themselves as a loss making club before the football shutdown.

They were a Europa League club paying Champions League money before the pandemic, but what now?

The novelty of summer football, face masks and a crowd-free return to action will not distract the club's supporters or decision makers from being fully aware that the route back to the top will be a long and hard one for Arteta and Arsenal.

City's third goal from substitute Phil Foden was no more than Pep Guardiola's side deserved, but they will have tougher tests than this.