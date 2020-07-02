News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Arsenal won’t sell prized assets to fund recruitment drive, insists Mikel Arteta

Arsenal won’t sell prized assets to fund recruitment drive, insists Mikel Arteta
By Press Association
Thursday, July 02, 2020 - 07:37 PM

Mikel Arteta insists Arsenal cannot sell their prized assets to raise funds for new recruits this summer.

The Gunners have been linked to a number of players in recent weeks, most notably to Atletico Madrid midfielder Thomas Partey.

While the club broke their transfer record to land Nicolas Pepe last summer, that deal was structured over a period of time so that all £72million was not paid in a lump sum.

Arsenal have been linked with Atletico Madrid’s Thomas Partey (Nick Potts/PA)
Arsenal have been linked with Atletico Madrid’s Thomas Partey (Nick Potts/PA)

Such figures appear to be out of the reach of Arsenal at the moment, which has led to speculation that some players would have to be moved on to fund any big-money summer signings.

But Arteta, who saw his side win their third game in six days with a comfortable 4-0 win over Norwich on Wednesday does not feel that is the right approach.

Asked if the club would have to sell to bring in new players, he replied: “We don’t know how the market is going to be.

“Obviously we are putting different plans together to see what we are going to be able to do. At the moment the uncertainty is still big.

“We have seen different things. The way that Chelsea is dealing with the market is different to rest at the moment, but Bayern Munich as well they’ve have been really aggressive.

“So I don’t know. But if you ask me, we cannot be a team that has to sell his best player to try to bring in and improve our squad. That’s for sure.”

Arteta takes his side to Wolves on Saturday looking to maintain their recent upturn in results against one of their rivals for a European place.

While the Spaniard would not be drawn on specific targets to improve his squad whether continental football is achieved or not, he revealed he has the blueprints in his head for the 2020-21 season.

“I cannot talk about interest or players that play for any other team that is not ours,” he added.

“I have a very clear plan and specifications of the players and the positions and the squad balance that we will need to be able to compete with the top teams in the country.”

Arsenal have no fresh injury concerns ahead of the trip to Molineux, although Arteta did concede he has not made a decision on whether to include Mesut Ozil or Matteo Guendouzi in his travelling squad.

More on this topic

FAI board approves decision to restart League of IrelandFAI board approves decision to restart League of Ireland

Hector Bellerin believes Arsenal can still qualify for Champions LeagueHector Bellerin believes Arsenal can still qualify for Champions League

John Cotter opts against taking Waterford jobJohn Cotter opts against taking Waterford job

Pep Guardiola dismisses suggestion Jadon Sancho could return to Man CityPep Guardiola dismisses suggestion Jadon Sancho could return to Man City


Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

footballMikel ArtetaThomas ParteyPremier LeagueArsenalTOPIC: Soccer

More in this Section

‘Several players’ withdraw from 2020 World Snooker Championship‘Several players’ withdraw from 2020 World Snooker Championship

Hector Bellerin believes Arsenal can still qualify for Champions LeagueHector Bellerin believes Arsenal can still qualify for Champions League

Shane Dowling on retirement: 'I haven’t slept well. I have struggled to eat. It just shows what it means to me'Shane Dowling on retirement: 'I haven’t slept well. I have struggled to eat. It just shows what it means to me'

John Cotter opts against taking Waterford jobJohn Cotter opts against taking Waterford job


Lifestyle

If you are going to holiday in Ireland, you could hardly do better than Munster.Staycations 2020: Explore the marvellous magical kingdom of Munster

Tom Breathnach hails the beginning of Ireland’s 2020 staycation season.Fáilte Ireland: Land of a thousand welcomes once again

It is the fourth of May, 2007. I am coming home from work, tired and scrolling through images of Trapani, Sicily - our holiday destination in a few weeks. Nothing remarkable about the journey, until I read the story of a missing girl in Praia De Luz, Portugal.Learning Points: Give Madeleine McCann's family the space to put their lives back together

Happy 4th of July! The U.S.A. is waking up this morning to its annual star-spangled birthday, but as national celebrations go, you can expect a little less sparkle in the fireworks this summer. 2020 has been a torrid time for the nation; a pandemic, a racial awakening… a Trump presidency.What happens when America's borders reopen again? Our travel expert gets the lowdown

More From The Irish Examiner

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, July 1, 2020

  • 3
  • 8
  • 21
  • 34
  • 37
  • 47
  • 16

Full Lotto draw results »