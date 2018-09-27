Home»Sport

Arsenal withdraw Ramsey contract offer – reports

Thursday, September 27, 2018 - 09:31 PM

Aaron Ramsey appears close to leaving Arsenal next summer after the Gunners withdrew the offer of a new contract, according to reports.

Arsenal had drawn up a new four-year deal for Ramsey, with the Wales midfielder’s current contract expiring at the end of the season.

But Arsenal have reportedly taken the offer off the table, seemingly leaving Ramsey likely to move on from the Emirates Stadium either in January or at the end of the season.

Arsenal could sell Ramsey in the winter transfer window, or the 27-year-old could leave as a free agent in the summer.

Ramsey joined Arsenal from Cardiff in 2008 for £4.8million, and is now the Gunners’ longest-serving player.

- Press Association


KEYWORDS

FootballUKClub SoccerArsenalRamseyUKArsenal

More in this Section

Rickie Fowler glad not to be odd man out at Ryder Cup

Barkley hails Hazard as ‘probably the best player in the world’ right now

Andy Murray makes progress in China by knocking out David Goffin

Dustin Johnson takes advantage over Europe after regaining top spot


Today's Stories

A day that reminded us we are all just passing through

The AFL has proactively worked to improve its game. Take note, GAA

For all the changes, the GAA approach remains the same

GPA playing a long game on professionalism

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, September 26, 2018

    • 6
    • 7
    • 21
    • 37
    • 46
    • 47
    • 34

Full Lotto draw results »