News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Arsenal to face Barcelona in final pre-season friendly

Friday, June 21, 2019 - 01:02 PM

Arsenal will complete their pre-season campaign with a friendly against LaLiga champions Barcelona in the Joan Gamper Trophy at the Nou Camp on August 4.

Barcelona host the annual match in honour of Joan Gamper, a founding member, player and later president of the Spanish club.

Unai Emery’s side finished fifth in the Premier League last season and were beaten 4-1 by Chelsea in the Europa League final.

The Gunners had already announced their early pre-season schedule, which will see them take on Major League Soccer side the Colorado Rapids in Denver on July 16.

Arsenal will then play in the International Champions Cup, with fixtures against Bayern Munich, Fiorentina and Real Madrid across three cities in America.

After hosting the Emirates Cup on July 28, when the men’s side will face Lyon, the first team will travel to France to play Angers ahead of the Barcelona friendly.

The Gunners open the new Premier League campaign at Newcastle on August 11.

Arsenal head coach Emery is expected to strengthen his squad in the summer transfer market, with a deal reported to be close for Belgium winger Yannick Carrasco.

- Press Association

READ MORE

FAI governance report recommends radical reform following Delaney controversy

More on this topic

Gunners confirm Welbeck departure

Gunners face battle to beat Thursday night blues

Arsenal's Torreira ready to fight for his dreams ahead of 50th appearance

Cech: Pressure makes Arsenal perform better

BarcelonafootballUnai EmeryYannick CarrascoPremier LeagueArsenalTOPIC: Arsenal

More in this Section

Four set to make Munster final bow for Kerry as Peter Keane names side to face Cork

Maguire: It’s not physical, Cork need to get mentally tougher

Man United have become a stinking mess

Rory McIlroy: Open win at Portrush would 100% be my most special


Lifestyle

Jenny Greene on her return Leeside and settling back into her 2FM presenter's seat

Chinese Qing astronomer’s chairs and electrified doll’s house lure antique fans to Durrow

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, June 19, 2019

    • 7
    • 17
    • 30
    • 31
    • 34
    • 42
    • 18

Full Lotto draw results »