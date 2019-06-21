Arsenal to face Barcelona in final pre-season friendly

Arsenal will complete their pre-season campaign with a friendly against LaLiga champions Barcelona in the Joan Gamper Trophy at the Nou Camp on August 4.

Barcelona host the annual match in honour of Joan Gamper, a founding member, player and later president of the Spanish club.

Unai Emery’s side finished fifth in the Premier League last season and were beaten 4-1 by Chelsea in the Europa League final.

The Gunners had already announced their early pre-season schedule, which will see them take on Major League Soccer side the Colorado Rapids in Denver on July 16.

Arsenal will then play in the International Champions Cup, with fixtures against Bayern Munich, Fiorentina and Real Madrid across three cities in America.

After hosting the Emirates Cup on July 28, when the men’s side will face Lyon, the first team will travel to France to play Angers ahead of the Barcelona friendly.

The Gunners open the new Premier League campaign at Newcastle on August 11.

Arsenal head coach Emery is expected to strengthen his squad in the summer transfer market, with a deal reported to be close for Belgium winger Yannick Carrasco.

