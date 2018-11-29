Arsenal set for Kiev clash against Vorskla Poltava

Arsenal will face Vorskla Poltava in Kiev on Thursday night in a Europa League clash that has been overshadowed by the issues leading up to the game.

Martial law was declared in some regions of Ukraine earlier in the week, leading to the venue for the Group E meeting being switched from the Stadion Vorskla in Poltava to the Olympic Stadium in the capital, some 185 miles away.

UEFA has apologised to both sets of supporters for the inconvenience of the relocation – which was announced on Tuesday evening – and says it will send senior security experts to assess the situation in Ukraine.

📍 Olimpiyskiy Stadium Time for @UnaiEmery_ to check out the pitch 🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/mJmqEglCLf — Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) November 28, 2018

Vorskla, meanwhile, made some suggestion the game would still not take place – although an Instagram post from their account on Wednesday evening showed the squad boarding a coach bound for Kiev.

Around 500 Arsenal supporters were due in Ukraine and some had already travelled to Poltava ahead of the match – meaning they were left with a long journey across the country if they wished to take in the fixture.

It's Google translated but Vorskla heading to Kiev. Hopefully they can stop off and feed my new canine mate on the way... Looks like #AFC have a game. pic.twitter.com/oHtKyZhojx— Mark Mann-Bryans (@MarkyMBryans) November 28, 2018

Press Association Sport understands a small group of Arsenal support staff were also already in Poltava before UEFA’s decision, while the plane carrying the team to Kiev had technical difficulties which meant their pre-match press conference was delayed by 90 minutes.

The political tensions, coupled with the inconvenience for both clubs, will linger longer than Thursday’s match, especially as Arsenal have already qualified for the knockout stages, with a win in Kiev enough to secure top spot.

After his late arrival, Arsenal head coach Unai Emery took his seat to address the media in the bowels of the stadium as it was being hastily prepared to host the game.

Was up at 03:35. Flew to Kharkiv and drove some 100 miles to Poltava in the Ukrainian snow. Was toasting the success with a first beer when the call came that #AFC will now be playing in Kiev...new hotel and new four-hour drive tomorrow. Got to love the Europa League.— Mark Mann-Bryans (@MarkyMBryans) November 27, 2018

The Spaniard said that, once on the pitch, his side will be largely unaffected and that the club “respected” UEFA’s late call to switch the game to Kiev.

“First, we need to respect UEFA’s decision because I think it’s not easy for Vorskla,” he said.

“For us yesterday we were preparing the first trip to Poltava and waiting in the evening for the last decision.

“It’s not changing a lot to play here. In 90 minutes it is not a very big change. It is clear they are playing in Ukraine, not in their town , but here in Kiev they can also move their supporters.