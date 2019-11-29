Arsenal sack manager Unai Emery

Arsenal have sacked boss Unai Emery following a run of seven games without a win.

The Gunners have confirmed Freddie Ljungberg will take charge on an interim basis and pointed to “results and performances not being at the level required” for the reason behind Emery’s exit.

The 48-year-old replaced Arsene Wenger in March 2018 but was unable to take the club back to the Champions League, finishing fifth last season and losing the Europa League final to Chelsea.

The start of this season has proved a challenge and a 2-1 defeat to Eintracht Frankfurt on Thursday night proved to be the last straw.

Club statement: Unai Emery — Arsenal (@Arsenal) November 29, 2019

Speaking on behalf of the Arsenal board and the club’s owners Kroenke Sports & Entertainment, Josh Kroenke said: “Our most sincere thanks go to Unai and his colleagues who were unrelenting in their efforts to get the club back to competing at the level we all expect and demand. We wish Unai and his team nothing but future success.”

The club statement added: “The decision has been taken due to results and performances not being at the level required.

“We have asked Freddie Ljungberg to take responsibility for the first team as interim head coach. We have full confidence in Freddie to take us forward.

“The search for a new head coach is underway and we will make a further announcement when that process is complete.”

The likes of Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo and former Arsenal midfielder Mikel Arteta, currently a coach at Manchester City, have been linked with the full-time job.

But it remains to be seen how long Ljungberg, promoted from manager of Arsenal’s Under-23s to Emery’s assistant head coach during the summer, will remain in charge.

His first game at the helm will come away to Norwich on Sunday before a home game with Brighton and a London derby at West Ham.

Meanwhile, the Arsenal Supporters trust have said that Arsenal have done the easy job in sacking Unai Emery but the hard part is replacing him properly.

An AST statement reads:

“The dismissal of Unai Emery was unfortunate but inevitable. Performances and results have been far below what is expected at Arsenal," read a statement.

"But Emery’s departure is the easy part. The more difficult challenge is to recruit a suitable successor. We are far from certain that Arsenal has the right personnel to lead this process.

"The AST has long been advocating that the most important changes needed at Arsenal are in the Boardroom where Arsenal need better governance.

"Arsenal also need to build better relationships with their supporters especially at the ownership/boardroom level. New appointments to the Board should include looking for people with the skillset to ensure better dialogue with supporters and provide a sense of purpose and direction.

"So if Arsenal are to genuinely move forward from today it requires not only a new head coach appointment but also a rejuvenation of the boardroom”