Arsenal play down fears over Laurent Koscielny’s return

Wednesday, December 05, 2018 - 03:44 PM

Arsenal have played down fears over Laurent Koscielny’s return to action after he limped out of the Checkatrade Trophy clash at Portsmouth on Tuesday night.

The 33-year-old defender had been sidelined since May after suffering an Achilles problem which needed surgery and would see him miss France’s World Cup triumph in Russia.

Koscielny is continuing his rehabilitation and featured for the Under-21s against Pompey – but pulled up during the closing stages before being replaced.

Arsenal coach Freddie Ljungberg said after the 2-1 defeat that Koscielny’s issue was down to cramp, rather than anything related to his Achilles injury.

On Wednesday, the club confirmed Koscielny had “come through the game without complications” and would be assessed ahead of Saturday’s home Premier League game against Huddersfield.

“Laurent Koscielny continued his rehabilitation on Tuesday with an appearance for our Under-21s in a Checkatrade Trophy game at Portsmouth,” the Arsenal statement read.

“We lost 2-1, but Laurent completed 85 minutes and has come through the game without complications.

“Laurent, who played 45 minutes for our Under-23s at Derby last week, will not be involved against Manchester United tonight.

“He will be assessed ahead of Saturday’s Premier League game against Huddersfield Town at Emirates Stadium.”

Koscielny has yet to feature for new Arsenal head coach Unai Emery, who will be looking to see his side extend their 19-match unbeaten run when they play at Old Trafford on Wednesday night.

- Press Association


