Arsenal midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan to remain at Roma until end of the season

By Press Association
Wednesday, July 01, 2020 - 11:06 AM

Roma have announced Henrikh Mkhitaryan’s loan from Arsenal has been extended until the end of the season.

The Serie A side also said a preliminary agreement had been reached for the Armenia midfielder to remain with them for the 2020-21 campaign.

Mkhitaryan has scored six goals and provided four assists in 19 games since joining from the Gunners last September.

The 31-year-old said on Roma’s official website: “I’m very pleased.

“I’m happy to extend my stay here, because I still have things that I haven’t achieved yet that I want to achieve. I’m looking forward to it.”

Roma chief executive Guido Fienga said: “We are happy that Henrikh has decided to stay with us, and help us continue to grow.

Mkhitaryan has started both games for Roma since the resumption of Serie A (Andrew Medichini/AP)
“The club’s targets have not changed and we always want to have players at our club, like Micki, who show their desire, professionalism and determination, who represent our club and our fans in the right way.

“I hope Micki stays at Roma for a long time – and I want to congratulate him on the birth of his son here, too.”

Roma are currently fifth in Serie A.

