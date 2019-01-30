NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»sport

Arsenal loan deal for Barcelona midfielder Denis Suarez all-but completed

Wednesday, January 30, 2019 - 08:57 PM

Denis Suarez’s loan move from Barcelona to Arsenal is all-but completed despite the LaLiga giants deleting an announcement of the deal on their club website on Wednesday afternoon.

The 25-year-old has been linked with a temporary switch to the Emirates Stadium for much of the January transfer window and Press Association Sport understands the loan will be confirmed once all the relevant paperwork has been completed.

Barcelona appeared to confirm the terms of their agreement with the Gunners with a post on their official website, which was later removed.

Arsenal manager Unai Emery has been looking to strengthen his squad in the January transfer window (Nick Potts/PA)

“FC Barcelona and Denis Suárez have reached an agreement for the extension of the player’s contract with the club, which ended on 30 June 2020, until 30 June 2021,” it read.

“FC Barcelona have also agreed a loan deal for Suarez with Arsenal for the remainder of the 2018/19 season. The Premier League club will pay the player’s salary during this time and the agreement includes an option to buy.”

Arsenal head coach Unai Emery conceded earlier in the window that the club could not afford to sign players in the window and would instead look to make use of the loan market.

Denis Suarez, left, is a former Manchester City youth player (PA)

With the move for former Manchester City youngster Suarez all-but announced, Arsenal could add further signings on deadline day with wingers Yannick Carrasco and Ivan Perisic linked – while Emery may look to add reinforcements in defence following a string of injuries at centre-back.

Arsenal kept up the pressure on the Premier League top four with victory over Cardiff on Tuesday night as Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette struck in a 2-1 win.

- Press Association


KEYWORDS

Denis SuarezUnai EmeryPremier LeagueArsenal

Related Articles

Arsenal appear to be closing in on Denis Suarez loan signing

Santiago Solari urges Real Madrid to be professional in cup tie with Girona

Georges-Kevin Nkoudou could be heading to Monaco

Eleven Sports to hand Serie A rights over to Premier Sports and focus on LaLiga

More in this Section

'What’s the point in you cycling?' Roy Keane opens up about life after playing in new documentary

Tomos Williams to make Six Nations debut in Wales' opener against France

Laporte calls for ‘extra effort’ to keep stuttering Man City in title hunt

PSG’s Neymar ruled out of Champions League tie with Manchester United


Lifestyle

6 cold weather fitness hacks to keep you safe in the snow and ice

Here's how to cash in on your clutter

Meet Ireland's first certified 'de-cluttering' consultant, Cork woman Vera Keohane

GameTech: Evil returns and it is a good thing

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 30, 2019

    • 4
    • 6
    • 16
    • 34
    • 38
    • 39
    • 42

Full Lotto draw results »