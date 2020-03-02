News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Arsenal keep silverware chances alive with FA Cup win at Portsmouth

Arsenal keep silverware chances alive with FA Cup win at Portsmouth
By Press Association
Monday, March 02, 2020 - 09:52 PM

Arsenal secured safe passage into the sixth round of the FA Cup as they overcame a spirited Portsmouth side at a raucous Fratton Park.

The Sky Bet League One hosts are unbeaten at home in the league this season and more than played their part in an entertaining cup tie, with the Gunners eventually running out 2-0 winners.

Kenny Jackett’s side had the better of the first half, only for Sokratis Papastathopoulos to brilliantly volley Arsenal ahead, with Eddie Nketiah doubling the lead soon after the break.

For Arsenal and head coach Mikel Arteta, who made nine changes including resting captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, this was a good response to crashing out of the Europa League four nights ago.

While the travelling fans sang about their 49 games unbeaten in the wake of Liverpool’s 44-match streak ending at the weekend, adding to their record 13 FA Cup wins remains their only chance of silverware this season.

David Luiz was captaining Arsenal but he and debutant Pablo Mari were caught out by a simple ball forward, the latter eventually blocking Ellis Harrison’s shot behind.

Sokratis was the next Arsenal defender to be left flummoxed, the Greece international operating at right-back and getting turned too easily by Marcus Harness as the hosts looked to take the game to their top-flight visitors.

Arsenal’s somewhat slow start was not helped when Lucas Torreira was floored by a strong challenge from James Bolton which resulted in the midfielder being taken off on a stretcher to be replaced by Dani Ceballos.

The Gunners finally forced Alex Bass into action as Bukayo Saka burst forward down the left and shot low at the Pompey goalkeeper before Harness had a curling effort deflected behind at the other end.

Gareth Evans spurned the best chance of the game just before the half-hour mark, miscuing a header having steamed into the box to meet Steve Seddon’s cross following a quick free-kick.

It was Arsenal’s turn to bemoan a missed header as Gabriel Martinelli could only steer Reiss Nelson’s flashed cross over from close-range as the first-half looked set to end goalless.

That changed in the fourth minute of added-on time as an Arsenal corner was cleared to Ceballos, who played in Nelson to cross for Sokratis to turn home with a fine volley.

Arsenal were much faster out of the traps for the second half and doubled their advantage soon after the restart, Nketiah finishing well from close-range following another Nelson centre.

England Under-21 international Nelson was enjoying himself and broke through to see a shot blocked behind before Saka had a strike tipped over with the visitors in complete control of proceedings.

They could not add to their lead, Andy Cannon coming closest as Portsmouth searched for a consolation at the other end in the closing stages.

With the strength of the opposition still left in the cup it is unlikely Arteta will be afforded the luxury of making sweeping changes next time out and, for Portsmouth and Jackett, focus can now shift back to their League One promotion bid.

More on this topic

Rooney’s FA Cup reunion with Man Utd scheduled for March 5Rooney’s FA Cup reunion with Man Utd scheduled for March 5

Spurs leave it late to see off Southampton and reach FA Cup fifth roundSpurs leave it late to see off Southampton and reach FA Cup fifth round

Rooney books FA Cup reunion with Manchester UnitedRooney books FA Cup reunion with Manchester United

Liam Mackey: You don’t hear much about the magic of the cup anymoreLiam Mackey: You don’t hear much about the magic of the cup anymore

ArsenalFA CupfootballPortsmouthPortsmouth vs ArsenalFratton ParkTOPIC: FA Cup

More in this Section

Liverpool fans can’t wait to celebrate Premier League title win, says Emile HeskeyLiverpool fans can’t wait to celebrate Premier League title win, says Emile Heskey

Lakers beat Pelicans as LeBron James and Zion Williamson face offLakers beat Pelicans as LeBron James and Zion Williamson face off

Football rumours from the mediaFootball rumours from the media

Michael Moynihan: Irving Berlin and the ideas factoryMichael Moynihan: Irving Berlin and the ideas factory


Lifestyle

As if a wedding isn’t dramatic enough in its own right, Lydia Downing and Johnny Brackett chose a Disney theme for their big day.Wedding of the week: Disney theme adds to wedding celebration

Esther McCarthy selects six of the best from the feast of Gallic cinema on offer on LeesideHighlights of Cork French Film Festival

RTÉ’s gripping series on an Irish killer in London is the latest true crime podcast to capture the public imagination, writes Ed PowerScene of the crime: RTÉ podcast looks at Irish killer in London

It can be difficult for kids to understand the condition and how it spreads. Jenny Stallard asks the experts for advice.Coronavirus: How to speak to young children about the risks

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, February 29, 2020

  • 5
  • 11
  • 18
  • 35
  • 40
  • 42
  • 10

Full Lotto draw results »