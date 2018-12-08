NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Arsenal fans are calling Torreira their signing of the season

Saturday, December 08, 2018 - 07:20 PM

Arsenal fans are calling Lucas Torreira their signing of the season after the Uruguayan midfielder scored a stunning bicycle kick against Huddersfield on Saturday.

The winning goal, scored in the 83rd minute, was only the 22-year-old’s second of the season but it secured him his fifth man of the match award in his last six games.

Thousands of fans at the Emirates Stadium sang his praises and his name was trending on Twitter after the final whistle as people celebrated his performances since joining the club from Sampdoria in August.

Comedian and TV star Matt Lucas, who is also a big Arsenal fan, tweeted: “You do understand Torreira is already an Arsenal legend?”

Fan @Cechque wrote: “Football is a simple game. 22 men chase the ball for 90 minutes and in the end Torreira is the best buy this summer.”

“Someone needs to check what’s in the Uruguayan tea that Torreira is constantly drinking. The man is a joke,” wrote another fan, Patrick Timmons. “270 minutes in 6 days, two of which were against direct rivals, and not only did he perform in all of them, he managed to score two goals in the process. What a signing,”

Popular football account @mikesanz19 joked: “70% of the planet is covered by water, the rest is covered by Lucas Torreira.”

And Arsenal fan Carl Bovis tweeted: “How long before Real Madrid coming knocking for Torreira??

“The guy has taken to the toughest league in the world like a duck to water, and is already one of the best all-round midfielders in it!

“He’s only 22 too. Incredible!”

Saturday’s win put Arsenal third in the Premier League, one point ahead of Tottenham, who play Leicester this evening.

Their next league game is against Southampton who are second from bottom, giving Torreira every opportunity to continue his run of good form.

- Press Association


