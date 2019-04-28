NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Arsenal end seven-year wait for another Women’s Super League title

Sunday, April 28, 2019 - 04:04 PM

Arsenal Women clinched the Super League title for the first time since 2012 with a 4-0 victory over Brighton.

Vivianne Miedema opened the scoring with her 22nd goal of the season after six minutes, the Dutch striker hitting a thunderous shot from the edge of the area which went in off the underside of the crossbar.

And the 22-year-old then turned provider after half an hour, setting up team-mate Katie McCabe to double the visitors’ lead at the Amex Stadium.

Beth Mead made it 3-0 with a superb long-range effort and Danielle Van De Donk completed the rout in front of a record crowd of 5,265.

Miedema told BT Sport: “I came to Arsenal to win the league but I don’t think I’ve realised what we’ve done yet.

“I’m happy we’ve done it and we’ve done it with a 4-0 win. Joe (Montemurro) changed a lot when he came in, so he has to take a lot of credit, but more than anything he really made us believe in ourselves.”

Goalscorer Beth Mead celebrates with a life long Arsenal fan (Mark Kerton/PA)

Fellow goalscorer Mead added: “It’s hard to describe right now but it’s been a long time coming – everyone’s ecstatic.

“Joe says we’ve had a lot of ups and downs as a group with injuries and things like that so enjoy the moment.”

- Press Association

