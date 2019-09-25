News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Arsenal defender Rob Holding delighted with how his return from injury unfolded

Arsenal defender Rob Holding delighted with how his return from injury unfolded
By Press Association
Wednesday, September 25, 2019 - 12:30 PM

Arsenal defender Rob Holding admits he could not have scripted a better comeback after ending a nine-month injury nightmare by scoring with his first touch as stand-in captain.

Holding had just taken the skipper’s armband from the substituted Mesut Ozil when he powered home the Gunners’ second goal during Tuesday’s 5-0 Carabao Cup demolition of Nottingham Forest.

The 24-year-old managed the full 90 minutes at the Emirates Stadium having previously not made a first-team appearance since rupturing the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee at Manchester United in December.

“The dream comeback really for me. My first touch as the captain – you can’t write that any better,” said Holding.

“It was a proud moment for me to put the armband on. We’d had a couple of corners just before when I was just a little bit away from it so I could feel it was coming, then Reiss (Nelson) put a great ball in and I managed to get my head to it.

“It’s been a totally new experience. I’ve never experienced a long-term injury like that before.

“But credit to the club and the medical staff and the fitness people. They’ve put their arms around me and got me through it. It (the return) was a good experience and I was over the moon with it.”

Brazilian forward Gabriel Martinelli started and finished the rout against the Sky Bet Championship visitors with his first Arsenal goals on his full debut, with academy graduates Joe Willock and Nelson also on target.

In a triple boost for Gunners boss Unai Emery, Hector Bellerin joined Holding in returning from serious knee ligament damage, while £25million summer signing Kieran Tierney made an overdue debut after being sidelined by a groin problem.

Substitute Bellerin, who was injured against Chelsea on January 19, assisted Willock’s goal just moments after replacing Scotland international Tierney.

Holding is grateful to the Spanish full-back and former Gunners forward Danny Welbeck for their vital support during his long road to recovery.

“Even though it’s horrible to say it, it helped having Hector who was going through the same thing. You’ve got a little buddy in the gym,” said Holding.

“And when Danny Welbeck was still with us, he had a long injury. So there was three of us who were together and getting each other through it.”

The dream comeback really for me. My first touch as the captain - you can’t write that any better

Former Celtic left-back Tierney enjoyed a promising maiden outing in an Arsenal shirt, repeatedly marauding forward as the hosts pinned Forest back.

Holding has been impressed by his new team-mate on and off the field.

“I think he was brilliant, I loved having him on the left side of me,” said former Bolton player Holding.

“He was solid and for his first game back from a double hernia operation you can’t ask for any more than that.

“He’s good (in the dressing room), a good Scottish lad who brings a bit of banter to the team. He and I are getting on really well, you couldn’t ask for a better way for him to settle in.”

- Press Association

READ MORE

Where is it all going wrong for Mauricio Pochettino’s Tottenham?

More on this topic

Man in court next week over ‘robbery bid’ targeting Arsenal footballersMan in court next week over ‘robbery bid’ targeting Arsenal footballers

Emery hails Holding after defender returns with goal against ForestEmery hails Holding after defender returns with goal against Forest

Sokratis Papastathopoulos takes responsibility for Arsenal’s collapse at WatfordSokratis Papastathopoulos takes responsibility for Arsenal’s collapse at Watford

Arsenal’s Nicolas Pepe leaves Ivory Coast training camp due to injuryArsenal’s Nicolas Pepe leaves Ivory Coast training camp due to injury


Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Examiner Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

Rob HoldingPremier LeagueArsenalTOPIC: Arsenal

More in this Section

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson closing in on comeback from calf injuryLiverpool goalkeeper Alisson closing in on comeback from calf injury

England face first humidity test against USAEngland face first humidity test against USA

The Daily Donal: Referees need to stamp out 'reckless' high tacklesThe Daily Donal: Referees need to stamp out 'reckless' high tackles

'It is still a dream and it is still sinking in' - Uruguay stun Fiji at World Cup'It is still a dream and it is still sinking in' - Uruguay stun Fiji at World Cup


Lifestyle

Your risk of prostate cancer increases as you get older. Most men with the disease are over 50. If your brother or father has had prostate cancer, your risk is also higher.Examine Yourself: The warning signs and how to reduce risk of prostate cancer

In advance of his Cork Folk Festival gig, Tom Baxter tells Ed Power how his new album was inspired by a difficult divorce.Tom Baxter coming out the other side with new album

Did you hear about the guy who wanted to become an astronaut? He couldn’t make space on his schedule. Still, plenty of gamers will be making room on their calendars for The Outer Worlds, a game that takes players to space — but not as we know it.Game Tech: Corporate takeover of space

More From The Irish Examiner

HOME THE DAILY DONAL FANZONE DATA CENTRE

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, September 21, 2019

  • 6
  • 8
  • 13
  • 15
  • 21
  • 30
  • 17

Full Lotto draw results »