News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Arsenal closing in on deals for Ceballos and Saliba

Arsenal closing in on deals for Ceballos and Saliba
Wednesday, July 24, 2019 - 02:44 PM

Arsenal are closing in on the double capture of Real Madrid midfielder Dani Ceballos and William Saliba of St Etienne.

PA understands the Europa League finalists could announce one of their latest recruits on Wednesday evening having landed from their pre-season tour of the United States earlier in the day.

Ceballos is due to sign on a season-long loan agreement, although Arsenal head coach Unai Emery had suggested the cruciate knee injury suffered by Real’s Marco Asensio in a friendly win over the Gunners on Tuesday could have scuppered the deal.

The 22-year-old is highly-regarded at the Bernabeu and helped the Spain Under-21 side to the Euro 2019 title earlier in the summer.

Saliba, an 18-year-old defender, is expected to join from Ligue 1 but then return to Saint-Etienne on loan for the 2019/20 campaign.

With two bids for Celtic full-back Kieran Tierney turned down and a move for Crystal Palace’s Wilfried Zaha seemingly dead in the water, Arsenal fans will be pleased to see further arrivals with teenage striker Gabriel Martinelli the only summer addition thus far.

- Press Association

More on this topic

Nuno Espirito Santo proud to lead Wolves back into EuropeNuno Espirito Santo proud to lead Wolves back into Europe

McTominay thinks new crop of Manchester United talent can make big impactMcTominay thinks new crop of Manchester United talent can make big impact

Mauricio Pochettino feels he gets blame for Tottenham’s failed signingsMauricio Pochettino feels he gets blame for Tottenham’s failed signings

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has no concerns over fan reaction to Paul PogbaOle Gunnar Solskjaer has no concerns over fan reaction to Paul Pogba

ArsenalDani CeballosPremier LeagueWilliam SalibaTOPIC: Soccer

More in this Section

Real Madrid’s Zidane praises Bale for ‘good performance’ in win over ArsenalReal Madrid’s Zidane praises Bale for ‘good performance’ in win over Arsenal

Kyle Walker urges Manchester City to step up chase for Champions League gloryKyle Walker urges Manchester City to step up chase for Champions League glory

Rare Nike running shoes sell for $437,500 – shattering world auction recordRare Nike running shoes sell for $437,500 – shattering world auction record

Stones to ‘put right’ last season’s woe for Manchester City and EnglandStones to ‘put right’ last season’s woe for Manchester City and England


Lifestyle

He's one of the most successful cyclists of the 1980s and is regarded as one of the greatest classics riders.The Shape I'm In: Getting in gear with Seán Kelly

More From The Irish Examiner

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, July 20, 2019

  • 9
  • 13
  • 34
  • 35
  • 37
  • 41
  • 43

Full Lotto draw results »