Arsenal chief executive Ivan Gazidis heads for AC Milan

Ivan Gazidis is to leave his position as chief executive of Arsenal to take over a similar role at AC Milan.

The 54-year-old has worked for the Gunners since 2009 and has described his move as “the hardest decision” of his life.

Gazidis will leave Arsenal on October 31 before taking up his new post at San Siro on December 1.

Arsenal announced that they will not directly replace Gazidis – with Raul Sanllehi, currently head of football relations at the Emirates Stadium, to become head of football following his departure.

Meanwhile Arsenal’s chief commercial officer Vinai Venkatesham will take over the role of managing director at the same point.

Gazidis oversaw the process to appoint head coach Unai Emery to replace Arsene Wenger in May and has also been behind the change in management structure, playing a major role in introducing roles such as Sanllehi’s, as well as that of head of recruitment – held by Sven Mislintat.

Those appointments wrestled some power away from Wenger, whose 22-year tenure came to a close at the end of last season.

Emery has since taken the reins after a thorough interview process headed up by Gazidis – who explained his decision in a message to Arsenal supporters.

“For the last 10 years I have been privileged to dedicate myself to this great club,” he said.

“Arsenal is entering a new chapter and I have done everything I can to ensure that it is strongly placed to take on that challenge.

“This includes world-class facilities and outstanding leaders in every sector who carry the values of the club, including, of course, Unai Emery, Raul Sanllehi and Vinai Venkatesham in whom I have enormous faith.

“We have rebuilt the off-field capability of the club, which is necessary for prolonged success in modern football, we have recently concluded new primary partnership deals that, together with the new league broadcast deals, secure our medium-term financial future.

“We have updated our stadium and rebuilt our training facilities so that they are now world-class and we have transitioned to a new football structure that is capable of taking the club confidently into the future.”

Having overseen such wholesale changes – with more expected to come given majority shareholder Stan Kroenke’s bid to take complete control of the club – Gazidis felt it necessary to lay out why he decided to leave at this point.

“Given this platform, I know many will think this is a strange time to be leaving but I believe it is the right time for me and for the club,” he added.

“Change and succession is not only inevitable for a club like Arsenal, it is necessary if it is continually to keep moving forward.

“One of my primary responsibilities as chief executive has been to make sure that there is good succession planning in every position in the club, including my own.

“Although it is very hard to do – the hardest decision of my life – I believe that, after 10 years, it is the right time for me to step aside to allow new leadership, energy and ideas to take the club forward into this exciting new era.”

Kroenke last month launching a bid to take overall control of the club through his company Kroenke Sports and Entertainment (KSE).

His son, Josh Kroenke, is deputy chairman of KSE and praised the work of Gazidis during his tenure at Arsenal.

“It has been a pleasure working with Ivan. We will miss the wisdom, insight and energy he brought to our club on a daily basis over the past decade,” he said in the statement announcing Gazidis’ departure.

“We are confident we have outstanding people in Raul and Vinai, and we look forward to working with them and coach Unai Emery to continue to move the club forward on and off the pitch.

Milan, meanwhile, released a statement confirming Gazidis would begin his tenure at the club from December 1.

“In hiring Mr. Gazidis as CEO, AC Milan brings on board a world-class football executive with a track record of sporting and commercial success across the globe,” it read.

