News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Arsenal chairman Chips Keswick retires

By Press Association
Thursday, May 28, 2020 - 03:56 PM

Arsenal chairman Chips Keswick retires

Arsenal chairman Chips Keswick has retired, the club have announced.

Keswick, 80, joined the Gunners board in 2005 and was appointed chairman in June 2013 after his predecessor Peter Hill-Wood was forced to step down on health grounds.

It is understood the club will not seek to appoint a new chairman, with the board now consisting of Stan Kroenke, Josh Kroenke, Lord Harris, and Ken Friar.

Keswick said: “It has been an honour to be the chairman of this great football club. Arsenal has always held a special place in my life and that will remain the case in the future.

“I made my plan to retire at the end of this season clear to the board, before the global health crisis we are now experiencing. The club is in safe hands with Stan and Josh, the board and the executive team.

“I know Arsenal will emerge strongly from this situation and I look forward, like all our supporters around the world, to seeing the team in action as soon as possible.”

In a statement, Stan and Josh Kroenke said: “We would like to express our immense gratitude for everything Sir Chips has done for Arsenal Football Club as a board member and chairman of the board over the past 15 years.

“His extensive business knowledge and experience coupled with his deep love of Arsenal have made him the perfect chairman. It has been a privilege to work with him and he will always be a very welcome visitor when we return to playing matches at Emirates Stadium.”

More on this topic

Premier League set to restart on June 17 – reportsPremier League set to restart on June 17 – reports

Two Fulham players test positive after latest round of testing in ChampionshipTwo Fulham players test positive after latest round of testing in Championship

Klopp interested in Werner and Ighalo makes personal plea to stay at UnitedKlopp interested in Werner and Ighalo makes personal plea to stay at United

On this day in 1980: European Cup repeat is a treat for Brian Clough’s ForestOn this day in 1980: European Cup repeat is a treat for Brian Clough’s Forest


Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Chips KeswickStan KroenkePremier LeagueArsenalTOPIC: Soccer

More in this Section

Klopp interested in Werner and Ighalo makes personal plea to stay at UnitedKlopp interested in Werner and Ighalo makes personal plea to stay at United

On this day in 1980: European Cup repeat is a treat for Brian Clough’s ForestOn this day in 1980: European Cup repeat is a treat for Brian Clough’s Forest

Dalo's Hurling Show: The Last Dance and The Savage Hunger: Dynamics of a GAA dressing roomDalo's Hurling Show: The Last Dance and The Savage Hunger: Dynamics of a GAA dressing room

The day Connacht announced they belong in the big timeThe day Connacht announced they belong in the big time


Lifestyle

Some days you’ve got to make your own sunshine, writes Annmarie O'ConnorTrend of the Week: Escape from lockdown loungewear with these creative closet options

Children’s author Sarah Webb didn’t want sixth class pupils to miss out on their graduation, so to mark their end of year she organised a series of inspirational videos delivered by well-known Irish people, says Helen O’CallaghanIrish celebrities help students say goodbye to primary school

We are all slowing our pace and appreciating the wonders around us, says Peter DowdallMagical maple holds us spellbound

Sustainable gardening tips and a fascinating documentary are among the offerings on your TV todayThursday TV Highlights: A Prime Time look at how schools will cope in the Covid-19 era

More From The Irish Examiner

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, May 27, 2020

  • 7
  • 23
  • 30
  • 38
  • 46
  • 47
  • 31

Full Lotto draw results »