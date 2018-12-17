Arsenal, Celtic and Chelsea learn their Europe League opponents

Celtic will face Valencia in their Europa League round-of-32 tie.

The Scottish champions, who advanced despite losing their final group game at home to Red Bull Salzburg on Thursday, were paired with the Spanish side who dropped down from the Champions League having beaten Manchester United in the group stage.

2013 Europa League winners Chelsea will face Malmo of Sweden, while Arsenal will play BATE Borisov of Belarus, who they met in the group stage in last season's competition.

Arsenal will play their second leg at the Emirates Stadium on Wednesday, February 20, 2019, with the game set to kick off at 17:00.

Both the Gunners and London rivals Chelsea topped their respective groups and will therefore play their second legs at home - with UEFA rules stipulating the pair cannot play in the city on the same night.

Arsenal will therefore be the team whose fixture is brought forward with UEFA confirming to Press Association Sport that, as FA Cup winners, Chelsea are given priority.

The situation is clouded further as the tie cannot clash with any Champions League fixtures played on the same day, meaning Unai Emery's side will kick-off at 17:00.

"Due to the city clash between Chelsea FC and Arsenal FC, and in order to respect the sporting criteria of the competition (both teams are seeded and have to play the return leg of their respective round of 32 ties at home), one of the two return-leg matches will be played on a Wednesday," a UEFA statement read.

"In accordance with the principles set by the Club Competitions Committee, Chelsea FC have priority, having won the national domestic cup. Arsenal FC with therefore play their return leg in the round of 32 at home on Wednesday 20 February 2019, at 18.00 CET (17.00 GMT), irrespective of their opponents."

Round of 32 draw

Plzeň (CZE) v Dinamo Zagreb (CRO)

Club Brugge (BEL) v Salzburg (AUT)

Rapid Wien (AUT) v Internazionale (ITA)

Slavia Praha (CZE) v Genk (BEL)

Krasnodar (RUS) v Leverkusen (GER)

Zürich (SUI) v Napoli (ITA)

Malmö (SWE) v Chelsea (ENG)

Shakhtar Donetsk (UKR) v Frankfurt (GER)

Celtic (SCO) v Valencia (ESP)

Rennes (FRA) v Betis (ESP)

Olympiacos (GRE) v Dynamo Kyiv (UKR)

Lazio (ITA) v Sevilla (ESP)

Fenerbahçe (TUR) v Zenit (RUS)

Sporting CP (POR) v Villarreal (ESP)

BATE (BLR) v Arsenal (ENG)

Galatasaray (TUR) v Benfica (POR)

PA