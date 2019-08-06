News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Arsenal captain Laurent Koscielny set for Bordeaux move

Arsenal captain Laurent Koscielny set for Bordeaux move
By Press Association
Tuesday, August 06, 2019 - 10:34 AM

Arsenal’s Laurent Koscielny is set to join Ligue 1 side Bordeaux in a deal worth a reported £5million, PA understands.

The Gunners captain will have a medical at the French club before the deal is confirmed.

The club and Koscielny were thought to be in talks over a new contract but it is understood the defender was keen to return to France.

This summer Koscielny refused to go on the club’s pre-season tour to the United States and put in a request to have his contract terminated to allow him to join another club, which was rejected by the Gunners.

The Frenchman joined Arsenal in 2010 from Lorient and went on to make 353 appearances, and was awarded the captaincy in the 2016-17 season.

With the departure of Koscielny, Arsenal will be in the market for a defender and have been linked with Juventus defender Daniele Rugani and RB Leipzig’s Dayot Upamecano.

- Press Association

More on this topic

Major League Baseball review: Yankees run record and Giants fielder's Superman impressionMajor League Baseball review: Yankees run record and Giants fielder's Superman impression

6 things your nail technician wishes you would stop doing immediately6 things your nail technician wishes you would stop doing immediately

Former Ireland goalkeeper David Forde retiresFormer Ireland goalkeeper David Forde retires

People are devastated that Dakota Johnson has closed the gap between her front teethPeople are devastated that Dakota Johnson has closed the gap between her front teeth

bordeauxLaurent KoscielnyLigue 1Premier LeagueArsenal

More in this Section

Cork crowned All-Ireland minor championsCork crowned All-Ireland minor champions

Harry Maguire sees bright future for Manchester UnitedHarry Maguire sees bright future for Manchester United

Quirke's Football Podcast: Mayo's rock-solid bunch of people. Dubs demystified. Kerry need dogsQuirke's Football Podcast: Mayo's rock-solid bunch of people. Dubs demystified. Kerry need dogs

Quirke's Football Podcast: Mayo's rock-solid bunch of people. Dubs demystified. Kerry need dogsQuirke's Football Podcast: Mayo's rock-solid bunch of people. Dubs demystified. Kerry need dogs


Lifestyle

It’ll be pricey, stressful and may take over your life – but being prepared is your best bet to get the job done smoothly. By Luke Rix-Standing.Thinking about extending your home? Here’s what you need to know

Columnist and trained counsellor Fiona Caine offers guidance to a young woman grappling with the thought that she might be better off alone.Ask a counsellor: ‘Why am I so scared of commitment?’

More From The Irish Examiner

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, August 03, 2019

  • 1
  • 3
  • 22
  • 29
  • 31
  • 37
  • 34

Full Lotto draw results »