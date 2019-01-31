Arsenal bring in Dennis Suarez on loan deal

Arsenal have completed the loan signing of Spanish playmaker Denis Suarez from Barcelona until the end of the season.

On Wednesday afternoon, Barcelona announced on their club website that Suarez had agreed a contract extension until 2021 and revealed he would spend the rest of the current season at Arsenal, with an option to buy.

The LaLiga leaders later removed the article, though, with the Gunners eventually confirming the deal shortly after noon on Thursday.

#HolaDenis 😍 All the details on @DenisSuarez6’s loan move, right here 👇 — Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) January 31, 2019

Arsenal head coach Unai Emery, who worked with the player during his spell at Sevilla, said on the club website: “We are very happy that Denis Suarez is joining us. He is a player we know well and I have worked with him at Sevilla.

“He brings us quality and options in many different attacking positions, so he’ll be able to help the team.”

Earlier on Thursday morning, the 25-year-old had posted a picture of himself with Barcelona team-mates on his personal Twitter account and said: “You’re a group of amazing people! Thank you for everything, see you soon. Good luck and Forca Barca.”

Sois un grupo increíble! Gracias por tanto, hasta pronto. Sort y Força Barça Sempre ❤ You’re a group of amazing people! Thank you for everything, see you soon. Good luck and Força Barça ❤ pic.twitter.com/3n9BkBRv3S — Denis Suarez (@DenisSuarez6) January 31, 2019

The Gunners said the loan deal was “subject to the completion of regulatory processes”.

Suarez spent time with Manchester City earlier in his career and always had an eye on Arsenal’s then all-conquering side.

“One thing no one knows about me is that when I was little, and I used to watch the Premier League on the TV, Arsenal were a team that really inspired me,” he said in an in-house interview with Arsenal Media.

“I used to watch (Dennis) Bergkamp and (Thierry) Henry – they’re both legends of the club and hopefully we can follow in their footsteps.”

