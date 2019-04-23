NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»sport

Arsenal boss Unai Emery expecting tough match against Wolves

Tuesday, April 23, 2019 - 03:32 PM

Unai Emery is not expecting any favours from Wolves on Wednesday night as Arsenal continue to fight for a place in the Premier League top four.

A rare home defeat at the hands of Crystal Palace on Sunday has left the Gunners on the periphery of the Champions League positions, sitting fifth and a point behind rivals Chelsea as they head to Molineux for their game in hand.

Wolves have lost at Southampton and drawn 0-0 at home to relegation-threatened Brighton since losing their FA Cup semi-final to Watford.

Arsenal were beaten by Crystal Palace on Sunday (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Nuno Espirito Santo’s side are in a squabble to finish seventh, a position which could yet yield a place in the Europa League next season.

Emery, who has also guided Arsenal to a Europa League semi-final meeting with Valencia, admits seeing the fight from every team in the division is something he discovered very soon into his managerial career in England and expects a tough evening in the West Midlands.

READ MORE

Injured Kevin De Bruyne to miss Manchester derby

“I don’t think so,” Emery replied when asked if the Wolves players could now be on the beach.

“They are going to push a lot tomorrow. I worked one thing here very quickly – we are playing against all of the teams and they want to battle us, fighting and playing with a big motivation.

  • Wolves (away)
  • Leicester (away)
  • Brighton (home)
  • Burnley (away)

“One is the motivation in the table for each player and one is the motivation against Arsenal. Every team wants to battle us because they respect us and also because it’s important to try to win against us.”

Emery, who usually offers up a team news update at his pre-match press conference, changed tact ahead of the Wolves game and kept his cards close to his chest.

Granit Xhaka could come back into contention following a hip injury with fellow midfielder Denis Suarez also being assessed following a groin complaint.

READ MORE

'There will be fouls' - Solskjaer warns Man Utd players about ‘aggressive’ rivals City

GAA podcast: Glen deliver, pacy Barrs, Bandon's history boys and the psychology of developing elite players.

- Press Association

More on this topic

5 players who have suffered serious Achilles injuries like Callum Hudson-Odoi

Injured Kevin De Bruyne to miss Manchester derby

FA to review referee report following ‘handbags’ at Stamford Bridge

James Milner to become Man Utd fan for first time ever in tomorrow's Manchester derby

KEYWORDS

Unai EmeryPremier LeagueArsenal

More in this Section

Robbie Fowler unveiled as Brisbane Roar head coach

Lisbon Lions captain Billy McNeill dies aged 79

Sterling: Football chiefs ‘doing nowhere near enough’ to solve racism problem

Chelsea to lodge complaint after Burnley backroom staff ‘offend’ Maurizio Sarri


Lifestyle

These are the wedding wines to consider if you’re planning your big day

Why Stargazing Pods at Alton Towers are out of this world

Ask an expert: What are DOMS and how can I reduce the aches and pains?

Ask a counsellor: My husband has a drink problem – what do I do?

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, April 20, 2019

    • 7
    • 13
    • 14
    • 15
    • 16
    • 33
    • 20

Full Lotto draw results »