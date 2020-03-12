Arsenal boss Arteta tests positive for Covid-19 as Premier League fixtures to go ahead

Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta has tested positive for coronavirus, the Premier League club have announced.

Arsenal have announced that their whole first-team squad will now be placed in self-isolation.

A club statement read: “Our London Colney training centre has been closed after head coach Mikel Arteta received a positive Covid-19 result this evening.

“Arsenal personnel who had recent close contact with Mikel will now self-isolate in line with Government health guidelines.

“We expect this to be a significant number of people from Colney, including the full first-team squad and coaching staff.”

Arsenal managing director Vinai Venkatesham said: “The health of our people and the wider public is our priority and that is where our focus is.

“Our thoughts are with Mikel who is disappointed but in good spirits. We are in active dialogue with all the relevant people to manage this situation appropriately, and we look forward to getting back to training and playing as soon as medical advice allows.”

The club are now trying to trace any other people who may have had contact with Arteta. Their statement added it was “clear we will not be able to play some fixtures on their currently scheduled dates”.

The Gunners were due to travel to travel to Brighton on Saturday.

Earlier, the Premier League and EFL have confirmed that this weekend’s matches will take place as scheduled.

A Premier League statement read: “Following the latest update from Government issued this afternoon, all Premier League matches will go ahead as scheduled this weekend.

“While the Prime Minister advised that all sporting events should take place as normal for now, he also indicated that Government is considering banning major public events, like sporting fixtures.

“We are therefore continuing to work closely with our clubs, Government, the FA, EFL and other relevant stakeholders to ensure appropriate contingency plans are in place as and when circumstances change.

“The welfare of players, staff and supporters is of paramount importance and we will continue to follow Public Health England guidelines thoroughly.”