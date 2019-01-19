Arsenal and Chelsea rivals battling on two fronts

Arsenal-Chelsea used to be the kind of fixture which decided a season but with both clubs adrift of the title race, the clubs’ battle against one another in the transfer window is just as important as this evening’s high-profile clash at the Emirates.

Chelsea arrive in north London already 1-0 up in the bigger picture.

The Blues look set to end their long-running search for a top quality striker by securing a loan move for Gonzalo Higuain, while Arsenal’s perennial hunt for defensive improvements (as well as a replacement for Aaron Ramsey), continues amid reports of a lack of transfer funds.

Chelsea’s need for a focal point up front has been painfully obvious — and watching Mauricio Sarri desperately trying to find ways to avoid playing Alvaro Morata as a lone striker has been cringeworthy. He must know, surely, that if Chelsea get this window wrong then his team’s development will be significantly stunted.

As for Arsenal, Unai Emery clearly needs new defenders but claims there is so little money available that he can only bring in players on loan.

Reports this week suggest Bayern Munich want to take Arsenal’s head of recruitment, Sven Mislintat, before the end of the season even though the 46-year-old was only appointed a year ago; and although former Gunners midfielder Edu has been linked with a role as sporting director, he has not yet arrived.

No wonder Arsenal’s managing director Vinai Venkatesham and head of football Raul Sanllehi will meet key supporters this weekend in a bid to keep them onside.

Alarmingly, too, most of the transfer rumours surrounding the club are for midfielders and wingers — not centre-backs.

Chelsea have been equally rudderless having failed to replace technical Michael Emenalo, who left in November 2017.

That leaves Marina Granovskaia in charge of transfers in a system which appears to bypass the head coach (just ask Antonio Conte). But at least they have made a headstart in this window with 12 days to go.

Here’s how both clubs are faring:

ARSENAL

Signings in and out

None officially so far but Ramsey will leave in the summer for Juventus.

What they need

A goalkeeper:

Given that Petr Cech has announced he will retire at the end of the season and current number one Bernd Leno has been unconvincing, there’s still a need for a top quality goalkeeper.

A central midfielder:

With Ramsey on the way out, Arsenal’s first task is to replace him. If Mesut Ozil goes too then the need for creativity is even greater.

Defenders:

A top quality centre-half is vital, two would be better.

A winger:

A loan replacement for long-term injury victim Danny Wellbeck.

Who they have been linked with

Denis Suarez:

The Barcelona midfielder is top of Unai Emery’s list but more likely to arrive on loan with a view to a permanent transfer. It looks like Barca are willing to let him go but their valuation of €20m is a sticking point.

Yannick Carrasco:

The player’s wife this week confirmed that Man United are interested in her husband too. He currently plays for Dalian Yifang in China.

Adrien Rabiot:

Out of contract at PSG this summer, midfielder Rabiot would cost just €15m. However, Barcelona are favourites.

James Rodriquez:

The Bayern man would be a big signing.

But his manager says the player wants to stay put.

Conor Coady:

The Wolves captain has been a surprise link and it’s no secret Arsenal want centre-backs.

Others on radar

Hector Herrera as Ramsey’s replacement, Roma winger Ismaila Sarr and Willem II wideman Dons Avadijaj.

Who could leave?

Aaron Ramsey:

Has agreed to join Juventus in the summer (reports suggest he has agreed terms and had a medical).

Mesut Ozil:

The German has been left out of the squad recently and Arsenal may need to sell before they buy.

CHELSEA

What they need

A top-class centre-forward:

Chelsea are desperately hunting for an upgrade on Alvaro Morata and Olivier Giroud. Gonzalo Higuain is the man.

A centre-half:

David Luiz’s agent says he hopes to sign a new deal soon, which eases the urgency. But if Gary Cahill goes to Fulham they’ll need a ball-winner as back-up to Antonio Ruidger (below).

A midfield replacement for Cesc Fabregas:

He wasn’t first choice but Fabregas’ departure still leaves a hole.

Signings in and out so far

Christian Pulisic:

The United States winger is a definite ‘in’. But he won’t arrive until next season.

Cesc Fabregas:

Has already left to play under Thierry Henry at Monaco.

Gonzalo Higuain:

On the verge of a loan deal from Juventus. Potential to extend for another year or buy.

Who they have been linked with

Leandro Paredes:

A potential €35m replacement for Cesc Fabregas. The Argentine midfielder, 24, is currently at Zenit St Petersburg

Mauro Icardi:

The Inter Milan man has been a long-term target but has proved hard to prise away.

Callum Wilson:

The Bournemouth striker has regularly been linked with Chelsea but his club’s valuation of €75m was a problem.

Nicola Barella:

The 21-year-old Cagliari midfielder is also wanted by Arsenal but is likely to be a summer rather than winter target.

Others on radar

Former Blues youth Nathan Ake and Bayer Leverkusen winger Leon Bailey.

Who could be leaving

Callum Hudson-Odoi:

A long-running transfer saga has already seen Bayern Munich make four bids, the latest worth €35m. But Chelsea have offered him a pay rise.

Alvaro Morata:

It’s clear that Sarri doesn’t rate the Spanish international. He has agreed personal terms with Atletico Madrid as long as the Higuain deal goes through.

Victor Moses:

The wing-back is wanted by Crystal Palace and Cardiff.

Willian:

Plenty would like him, including Barcelona for €50m. But the player wants to stay.

Gary Cahill:

The former captain is wanted by Fulham and has already been given a tour of the club’s training facilities. A loan ‘with a view’ is the tip.

Eden Hazard:

The speculation linking Hazard with Real Madrid has gone on for years. Latest reports suggest his fee is now set at more than €100m. But there’s little chance he’ll be sold in January.

Tammy Abraham, Olivier Giroud, Michy Batshuayi, and Danny Drinkwater have also been linked with exits.