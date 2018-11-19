Arnautovic refuses to discuss West Ham exit rumours

Marko Arnautovic would not be drawn on his West Ham future after Austria’s Nations League win against Northern Ireland on Sunday.

There have been reports recently that the 29-year-old is ready to leave the Hammers in order to pursue his dream of playing in the Champions League.

However, after coming on as a substitute at Windsor Park and setting up his country’s winning goal, Arnautovic insisted that he is not paying attention to speculation about his future.

“I don’t want to talk about that. I concentrate on West Ham and we have a big game against Manchester City on Saturday and I am only thinking about this game and the following games,” he told Sky Sports after the match.

“Whatever is going on with my agent and the clubs is not my business. My business is to perform on the pitch, to put in performances and that is what I want to do.”

Arnautovic has been nursing a knee injury this season and trained away from the rest of the Austria squad at Windsor Park on Saturday after playing the whole game against Bosnia on Thursday.

However, the forward says he will be fit to play for West Ham at the weekend.

“I will be okay. Two days in a row was a bit too much but the gaffer asked me to play the last 25 minutes if needed, and it was needed. I am glad I could help.”

- Press Association