Argentina secure historic first point against Japan in Women's World Cup

Argentina 0 - 0 Japan

Argentina secured their first point at a Women's World Cup finals after holding Japan in a dour goalless draw at Parc des Princes.

The South Americans, eliminated from the group stages at the 2003 and 2007 finals, turned in a dogged defensive display to deny Japan victory in their opening Group D game.

Japan dominated both halves, but struggled to break down Argentina's well-drilled defence.

Yuika Sugasawa and Shoya Nakajima both spurned early half-chances, but otherwise Japan, for all their possession, lacked a cutting edge.

READ MORE The lessons learned from Ireland's victory over Gibraltar

Japan showed more urgency after the break and should have taken the lead when Sugasawa fired a rebound over the crossbar after Argentina goalkeeper Correa had fumbled Kumi Yokoyama's 30-yard shot.

Aya Sameshima was next to threaten for Japan, but her burst into the box was thwarted by Virginia Gomez's sliding tackle.

Japan wasted another chance soon after. Yui Hasegawa pulled her shot off target from inside the area after Hina Sugita's clever step-over.

Argentina briefly threatened when Sole Jaimes' shot was blocked following Estefania Banini's run and cross from the left, but the South Americans offered little going forward.

Hasegawa almost broke the deadlock in stoppage time following a defensive mix-up, but her close-range effort was pushed away by goalkeeper Vanina Correa and Argentina held out to celebrate their draw.