NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»sport

Antonio Rudiger will miss conclusion to Chelsea campaign

Tuesday, April 30, 2019 - 02:50 PM

Antonio Rudiger will miss the rest of Chelsea’s season due to a knee injury.

The Germany defender is now due to have an operation in Italy, having limped out of the Blues’ 1-1 Premier League draw at Manchester United on Sunday.

Rudiger’s loss, confirmed by the club on Tuesday, will prove a blow to Chelsea’s bid for both a top-four Premier League finish and Europa League glory.

Antonio Rudiger, pictured, will miss the rest of Chelsea’s season with a knee injury (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Fourth-placed Chelsea sit two points ahead of Arsenal with two league games to play, with the London rivals going head-to-head for the final Champions League qualification berth.

The Blues will face Eintracht Frankfurt in Thursday’s Europa League semi-final first leg before hosting Watford on Sunday in their final home league game of the campaign. Maurizio Sarri’s men will take on Eintracht in the return leg at Stamford Bridge on Thursday week, before closing their domestic season with a trip to Leicester.

But now they must do so without key centre back Rudiger, with his absence likely to be covered by Andreas Christensen.

READ MORE

John O'Shea to retire from football at end of season

- Press Association

More on this topic

Champions League qualification does not define season for Sarri

Chelsea head coach Maurizio Sarri moves on from Burnley fallout

Sarri fined £8,000 after accepting misconduct charge

Irish football fan, 11, delighted after impromptu kickabout with Chelsea star Willian

KEYWORDS

Antonio RudigerEuropa LeaguefootballPremier LeagueChelsea

More in this Section

Cardiff duo Lane and Carre included in Wales’ World Cup training squad

'The need becomes a greed' - AP McCoy on the psychology behind winning

Bolton takeover deadline extended as Brentford wait on fixture date

Here is RTÉ's schedule of live Championship GAA this summer


Lifestyle

7 celebs who became beauty icons later in life, as research shows older women are ‘most confident’

This €399 massage gadget is the post-exercise pain reliever that you never knew you needed

Women’s Prize for Fiction shortlist 2019: What you need to know about the 6 books

Hanging basket masterclass: Here’s how to make the best flower display in easy 8 steps

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, April 27, 2019

    • 10
    • 12
    • 21
    • 33
    • 35
    • 39
    • 13

Full Lotto draw results »