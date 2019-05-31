NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Antonio Conte named Inter Milan boss

Friday, May 31, 2019 - 06:35 AM

Former Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has been appointed head coach at Inter Milan, the Serie A side have announced.

The 49-year-old returns to management having been sacked by the Blues at the end of the 2017-18 season.

“A new chapter in my life is beginning, I’m really excited,” said Conte on Inter’s official website.

“Through my work, I’ll try to repay all of the trust that the president and directors have placed in me.

“I have chosen Inter because of the club it is, because of the project’s sound basis and how ambitious it is. Because of Inter’s history.

“I was struck by the club’s transparency and the desire to bring Inter back to where it belongs.”

- Press Association

