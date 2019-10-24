News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Anthony Martial on target as Manchester United battle to win in Belgrade

Anthony Martial on target as Manchester United battle to win in Belgrade
By Press Association
Thursday, October 24, 2019 - 08:37 PM

Manchester United ended their wretched 11-match winless run on the road as Anthony Martial’s spot-kick secured a hard-fought victory played out to a hostile backdrop at Partizan Belgrade.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer kicked off his reign with a club record nine successive away wins, only to endure a remarkable 33-week wait stretching back to March’s jaw-dropping Champions League triumph at Paris St Germain.

No longer at the continent’s top table, the Europa League provided the platform for their first victory on the road since then, with United digging deep amid Partizan pressure – from both players and their unrelenting fans – as Martial’s first-half penalty secured a 1-0 triumph.

It was a welcome return to winning ways at a poignant setting as Partizan Stadium hosted United’s final match before the Munich air disaster on a refuelling stop on their way back from Belgrade.

Club officials paid respect to the 23 killed on the morning of a game that saw Partizan fans stream backing into a stadium after serving a two-match UEFA sanction for racist behaviour.

It led to understandable concerns of a repeat of the shameful scenes in Bulgaria last week, but this Group L encounter appeared to pass without any such behaviour as United got back to winning ways – albeit not in the most convincing fashion.

Jesse Lingard and former Rangers man Umar Sadiq hit the woodwork in quick succession during an even first half that United would snatch the lead in, with Martial converting the penalty won by the direct running of Brandon Williams.

It capped a promising display by the 19-year-old on his second senior start and fellow teenager James Garner held his own in a hostile environment, but Solskjaer’s side rode their luck in Belgrade.

Savo Milosevic’s men pushed throughout the second half but were just unable to level.

This occasion was an assault on the senses, with the home fans producing a continuous racket as smoke hung in the air at the dilapidated Partizan Stadium.

United looked unmoved by the atmosphere early on. Harry Maguire, wearing the captain’s armband for the first time, should have done better when shrugging off a marker and Scott McTominay headed just wide at the far post after meeting a 15th-minute free-kick from Juan Mata.

The visitors were struggling to create chances from open play and the scrappy battle was giving the hosts hope, with Garner halting a Seydouba Soumah-led attack before former United winger Zoran Tosic fizzed wide.

Play swung from end to end as the first half came to a conclusion. Lingard hit the post in the 37th minute after Aaron Wan-Bissaka superbly won the ball on the edge of the Partizan box, only for Sadiq to soon rattle the woodwork at the other end.

The hosts had several attempts immediately after, only to get caught out by United’s directness.

Mata sent a lovely curled pass into the path of scampering Williams, who burst towards the byline and drew a foul out of Nemanja Miletic. Referee Xavier Estrada Fernandez pointed to the spot and Martial sent the goalkeeper the wrong way.

That 43rd-minute goal was the only shot on target either side mustered in a first period that made way for an intense second-half performance by Partizan.

Bibras Natcho struck a free-kick wide and fans were incensed that Phil Jones was not called for a penalty, before Soumah put Maguire on his backside and forced a save out of Sergio Romero.

Tempers frayed as referee Fernandez denied two penalties in quick succession as the match entered the final third with the Crno-beli on top.

Sadiq tried his luck from distance and Jones was forced into a last-ditch challenge as the home onslaught continued, with Takuma Asano and Natcho having attempts as United’s backline just managed to hold firm.

More on this topic

Raul Jimenez nets the winner as Wolves fight back in BratislavaRaul Jimenez nets the winner as Wolves fight back in Bratislava

Morelos on Europa League scoresheet again as Rangers earn draw at PortoMorelos on Europa League scoresheet again as Rangers earn draw at Porto

Five statistical accomplishments for Lionel Messi in the Champions LeagueFive statistical accomplishments for Lionel Messi in the Champions League

Brighton boss Potter remains upbeat despite testing start to the seasonBrighton boss Potter remains upbeat despite testing start to the season


Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Examiner Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

UEFA Europa LeagueMan UtdPartizan BelgradePartizan Belgrade vs Man UtdFK Partizan StadiumTOPIC: Soccer

More in this Section

Expert group to explore feasibility of concussion substitutes in footballExpert group to explore feasibility of concussion substitutes in football

Bradford investigate alleged racial abuse of supporterBradford investigate alleged racial abuse of supporter

Five Dundalk players, four from Rovers, named in PFAI Team of the YearFive Dundalk players, four from Rovers, named in PFAI Team of the Year

We’re risking people’s lives – Johnrose demands action in wake of dementia studyWe’re risking people’s lives – Johnrose demands action in wake of dementia study


Lifestyle

We all have a healthy curiosity about how others live. It’s just one of the reasons we love to pore over property and interiors spreads — that peek behind someone else’s front door is just irresistible.Monks open a new chapter on life behind the Glenstal walls

Got an issue? Ask Audrey...Ask Audrey: 'Cairo is basically Limerick with a few pyramids'

Every year, teachers across the country are invited to celebrate Seachtain na Gaelige. Every year, I respectfully opt out.Secret Diary of an Irish teacher: Opting out of Seachtain na Gaelige

Mica Paris kicks off the Cork Jazz Festival tomorrow night with a show featuring the songs of Ella Fitzgerald. She tells Ellie O’Byrne about her own rise to fame and her love of the American legend.Mica Paris is bringing a little dream of Ella to Cork

More From The Irish Examiner

HOME THE DAILY DONAL FANZONE DATA CENTRE

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, October 23, 2019

  • 13
  • 27
  • 32
  • 36
  • 38
  • 39
  • 43

Full Lotto draw results »