Another Saturday slumber as Man United's frontline flops again

Manchester United 0 - 0 Crystal Palace

Just about the only piece of good news for Manchester United on Saturday evening was that they do not have to wait long for their next match. Jose Mourinho’s players will hope to use a Champions League meeting with Swiss side Young Boys to quickly get a dire goalless draw with Crystal Palace out of their system.

It is by no means certain that they will, though. After all, tomorrow’s match is at home, where United have been anything but sparkling this season. Roy Hodgson, the Palace manager, tried to suggest after Saturday’s game that Old Trafford is as intimidating for visiting sides as it ever was. A record of three wins from nine home games this season suggests otherwise. So too did the Palace fans who kept themselves amused during the first half with a chant of “this is a library”.

“No team is ever going to come here without feeling a certain fear factor,” Hodgson said, although there was an acknowledgement as he spoke that at least a chunk of United’s aura is built on past glories. The Palace manager spoke of how “so much has been done over the years here to make Manchester United what they are”.

Maybe he should have said ‘what they were’.

The last time Palace visited Old Trafford, in September 2017, they were swept aside 4-0 by a United team brimming with confidence. Romelu Lukaku was in fine form, scoring his 11th goal in 10 games for the club. Wind the clock forward 14 months, and both United and Lukaku no longer strut around their home ground in the same way.

The Belgium striker has not scored in his past 11 games for his club, and is desperately short of both confidence and luck. It almost turned around for him against Palace; he had a goal ruled out by a tight – but correct – offside decision early in the second half, and saw a late header pushed away by Palace goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey.

“When it’s going against you, you don’t get those decisions,” said United defender Chris Smalling of his team-mate.

It was a fair assessment if applied to Lukaku’s misfortune on Saturday, but it should not hide the fact that too many United forward players are underperforming.

Too often, United continue to be ponderous going forward under Mourinho.

The manager picked Paul Pogba, Jesse Lingard, Juan Mata and Anthony Martial in a positive move to attack Palace, and in the early stages, it looked as if the approach might work.

Then rigor mortis set in. Pogba’s passing was woeful, Lingard’s urgency offered initial promise until he began to run into cul-de-sacs, Mata too often resorted to long balls and Martial rarely looked like adding to the six goals he had scored in his previous five league appearances. In midfield, Nemanja Matic continued his dreadful recent run of form, with a pedestrian performance that saw him overrun by Wilfried Zaha and Andros Townsend when Palace attacked.

The visitors, who are on a run of eight league matches without a victory, could well have won; Cheikhou Kouyate had a first-half goal ruled out with an offside call every bit as tight, yet justified, as the one that denied Lukaku. Patrick van Aanholt failed to take two excellent chances, and Townsend steered wide with little more than 15 minutes left after bludgeoning his way through a series of half-hearted United challenges.

MAN UTD (4-2-3-1): De Gea 6; Darmian 6, Lindelof 7, Smalling 5, Young 5; Matic 4, Pogba 4 (Sanchez 68, 5); Lingard 5 (Fellaini 60, 5), Mata 4 (Rashford 60, 6), Martial 4; Lukaku 5.

Subs not used: Grant, Valencia, Jones, Fred.

CRYSTAL PALACE (4-4-2): Hennessey 7; Wan-Bissaka 8, Tomkins 7, Sakho 7, Van Aanholt 6; McArthur 6, Milivojevic 6, Kouyate 8, Meyer 7; Townsend 6 (Schlupp 88), Zaha 7 (Ayew 90).

Subs not used: Guiata, Ward, Kelly, Puncheon, Sorloth.

Referee: Lee Mason (Bolton) 5.

Season teeters on the brink

Was it really less than three weeks ago that Manchester United became the first team since 2009 to beat Juventus away from home in European competition? It seems a lot, lot longer.

That victory in Turin stands out as a high point in a season of wobbles for United. Yet the momentum that might have been gained from such an important victory feels as if it has been squandered in the two matches since. United were second best in the Manchester derby that followed, and uninspired as Crystal Palace earned a deserved draw on Saturday.

Jose Mourinho questioned whether his players showed enough “heart” in the immediate aftermath of the Palace match, and warned that a similar performance against Young Boys in the Champions League tomorrow would not bring a victory. Failure to beat the Swiss champions would put United’s place in the knockout stages at risk.

If they did not reach the last 16, Mourinho would suddenly be back under the kind of pressure that looked as if it might cost him his job in early October. For the sake of their season, and their manager, United need to regain their Juventus form, and quickly.