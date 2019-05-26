NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Announce Beckham: Man United fans nostalgic as Becks impresses at Old Trafford

Sunday, May 26, 2019 - 08:32 PM

Manchester United fans were treated to a feast of nostalgia after David Beckham put in a spectacular performance in a legends match at Old Trafford.

The 44-year-old capped off United’s 5-0 victory over Bayern Munich with a fine solo goal, in a match to commemorate 20 years since the club’s famous treble of Premier League, FA Cup and Champions League in 1999.

Beckham’s stand-out display was cause for celebration from Red Devil fans.

Many suggested he had showed he is still a better player than United’s current team despite his age.

“David Beckham putting in a better individual performance at Old Trafford than I can remember for quite some time,” tweeted @TheManUtdWay. “The man does not age at all.”

The support for the former England captain was at such a level that many others started calling for the club to re-sign him.

“Announce Beckham,” wrote @liamcroy, replying to a post by United’s official Twitter account.

Others upped the ante and suggested the whole legends team, including Paul Scholes, Jaap Stam and current United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer should all be given contracts.

“Recruit them all for next season and we can compete for the title,” tweeted @1ManUnitedNews.

The United team were managed by legendary former coach Sir Alex Ferguson, 77, with his former assistant Steve McLaren alongside him.

The game raised money for the Manchester United Foundation.

- Press Association

KEYWORDS

Bayern MunichDavid BeckhamfootballManchester UnitedManchester United Foundation

