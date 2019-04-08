NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Ankle surgery rules Andy Carroll out for rest of season

Monday, April 08, 2019 - 01:28 PM

West Ham forward Andy Carroll has had ankle surgery, which will rule him out for the rest of the season, Press Association Sport understands.

The 30-year-old last featured for the Irons in the 1-0 defeat at Manchester City on February 27.

Following the operation, Carroll will now be set for an extended spell on the sidelines – which with the forward being out of contract in the summer, could signal the end of his stay at West Ham.

Andy Carroll was on target against Birmingham in the FA Cup (Steven Paston/PA)

Carroll spent the opening part of the season in recovery after earlier surgery on his ankle, eventually returning to action in December.

The former Newcastle forward joined West Ham from Liverpool, initially on a loan deal, having previously signed for the Reds in a £35million deal during January 2011.

Carroll has made a total of 14 appearances for Manuel Pellegrini’s side this season, scoring once in the 2-0 FA Cup win over Birmingham.

- Press Association

